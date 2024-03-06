Soul Beach Music Festival Hosted by Aruba - Shines the Light on Good Vibes

"For its 22nd edition, we are thrilled to host The Soul Beach Music Festival on the One Happy Island," said Ronella Croes, CEO of the Aruba Tourism Authority (ATA). Post this

The countdown to the most electrifying weekend of the year has officially begun as the 22nd edition of Soul Beach Music Festival Hosted by Aruba gears up to take centerstage announcing iconic headliners Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men along with Comedy Night Headliner sensation Earthquake, and music aficionado DJ Jazzy Jeff. Renowned for her powerful vocals, five-octave range, and chart-topping hits, Mariah Carey is the best-selling female artist of all time with more than 200 million albums sold to-date and 19 Billboard Hot 100 #1 singles (18 of which are self-penned) - more than any solo artist in history and she has been recognized with multiple Grammy Awards and numerous American Music Awards to name a few. The trio, Boy II Men, holds the distinction of being the best-selling R&B group of all time, with an astounding 64 million albums sold and the group's 4 Grammy Awards are just the tip of the iceberg: throughout their 30-year career, the trio has penned some of the most celebrated classics to create timeless hits that appeal to fans across all generations. Earthquake has mastered his craft as a comedian with almost 30 years of selling out rooms to cultivating a loyal fanbase with shows like BET's Comic View to HBO's Def Comedy Jam and continues to revel in the success of his critically acclaimed comedy special, Chapelle's Home Team – Earthquake: Legendary for Netflix. Unparalleled mastery of a turntable paired with infectious energy, DJ Jazzy Jeff, is a music producer, and entrepreneur with a thriving career that spans beyond his multi-platinum, Grammy-winning collaborations to his acclaimed production company, A Touch of Jazz. The lineup of stunning performances at the 22nd edition of Soul Beach Music Festival Hosted by Aruba is a testament to the event's commitment to delivering a world-class experience pulsating with the beat of music legends performing genre-defying acts under the Caribbean sky for an immersive fusion of curated entertainment on Memorial Day Weekend, May 22 – 27, 2024.

"For its 22nd edition, we are thrilled to host The Soul Beach Music Festival on the One Happy Island" said Ronella Croes, CEO of the Aruba Tourism Authority (ATA). "The Soul Beach Music Festival provides Aruba the opportunity to welcome music aficionados and immerse them in the island's natural beauty, lively culture and unmatched hospitality. Celebrating the shared love of music and culture, we know travelers will create unforgettable memories that will stay for years to come."

Aruba's beauty and soulful exuberance provide the perfect backdrop for thousands of music lovers embarking on a melodic journey to bask in the sun-kissed ambiance where time stands still, and happiness knows no bounds. Beyond the captivating melodies, travelers can indulge in a plethora of island experiences, from exploring Aruba's rich cultural heritage to savoring the island's delectable cuisine and adventurous water sports. Serene escapes and unrivaled discovery await thousands of festival-goers reveling in the vibrant atmosphere of harmonious fellowship. Palm Pali Coco studded beaches, a windsurfing scene, golfing, shopping, and sophisticated nightlife offer an elevated scene in a thousand shades of Caribbean blue. Whether you're a seasoned soul devotee or a curious newcomer, the 22nd edition of the Soul Beach Music Festival hosted by Aruba offers something for everyone. Bringing together a stellar lineup of internationally acclaimed artists, and drawing in crowds from far and wide, this year's festival guarantees an experience like no other. Embark upon the sixth sense of wonder and explore Aruba's effortless splendor from shore to sea, paradise à la carte, along with a wealth of possibilities to discover the hidden treasures of the Arubian culture on Memorial Day weekend.

"We are thrilled and honored to welcome Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men -- such esteemed iconic voices for this year's festival, Mark Adkins, CEO & Executive Producer of Soul Beach Festival Productions. "We also look forward to the excitement of this year's comedy night and featured DJs at the after-parties. All of this, coupled with the beautiful island and people of Aruba makes this a "can't miss" weekend for both our loyal fan base and first-timers (newbies). We hope you join us in creating a lifetime of memories this Memorial Day Weekend!"

Don't miss your chance to be part of this extraordinary celebration of soul music in one of the world's most enchanting destinations. Book your tickets now and get ready to indulge in the magic. The 2024 Soul Beach Music Festival, #SBMF24, will roll out more highly anticipated announcements of performing artists in the weeks to come. For information about ticket sales, accommodations and the latest updates sign up for CLUB SOUL BEACH, by visiting http://www.soulbeach.com.

Ensure you catch every note, join the social community @SoulBeachMusic on Instagram and Facebook. Get real-time features on the day parties, concert tickets, partner and sponsor offerings by downloading the Soul Beach Music Festival App on GooglePlay and AppleStore.

The 2024 Soul Beach Music Festival is sponsored by Aruba Tourism Authority; additional sponsors include JetBlue, AHATA, Renaissance Wind Creek Aruba Resort, Divi Resorts, Eagle Aruba Resort & Casino, Embassy Suites by Hilton Aruba Resort, Courtyard by Marriott, Aruba Airport Authority, Amigo Rent-A-Car Aruba, and Suriname Airways.

About Aruba

As one of the most revisited Caribbean destinations, Aruba is home to world-class beaches, a diverse culinary scene, top-rated rejuvenating wellness experiences and award-winning hotels and villas. Better known as the One Happy island, Aruba's consistently sunny weather and welcoming hospitality are only parts of what makes the island so special. The island leaves travelers with an overwhelming sense of happiness, sending them off with a glow that never fades – we call it the Aruba Effect. Want to discover more? Visit Aruba.com and follow along on social @arubatourism on Instagram, Facebook and X.

Media Contact

D. Adkins, Soul Beach Music Festival Productions, Inc., 1 (818) 995-1900, [email protected], http://www.soulbeach.com

SOURCE Soul Beach Music Festival Productions, Inc.