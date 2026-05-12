Soul Community Planet Appoints Katie Cahill as General Manager of its Laguna Surf Lodge by SCP Hotels & SCP Seven4One Hotel

Seasoned hospitality leader and Visit Laguna Beach board member brings boutique expertise and community-driven leadership to Soul Community Planet

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Soul Community Planet (SCP) Hotels is pleased to announce the appointment of Katie Cahill as General Manager of its two Laguna Beach hotels – the Laguna Surf Lodge by SCP Hotels and SCP Seven4One Hotel. Bringing a thoughtful, guest-centric approach shaped by years of boutique hospitality experience in New York, Los Angeles, and Laguna Beach, Cahill will oversee operations and guest experiences for both of SCP's Laguna Beach hotels.

Known for her hands-on leadership style and intuitive hospitality approach, Cahill has built her career around transforming hotel operations into memorable, service-driven experiences. Throughout her hospitality career, she has developed a reputation for fostering strong team culture while elevating guest journeys through thoughtful details and personalized service.

"Katie brings an intuitive understanding of boutique hospitality and the kind of authentic leadership that aligns perfectly with the vision behind Laguna Surf Lodge and SCP Seven4One," said Ken Cruse, CEO and Founder of SCP Hotels. "Her passion for creating meaningful guest experiences, combined with her strong ties to the Laguna Beach community, make her an incredible asset as we grow these very special coastal retreats."

Most recently, Cahill has served as General Manager of Hotel Joaquin in Laguna Beach, where she played a key role in elevating the property's luxury boutique experience and cultivating a strong connection to the local community. Prior to that, she worked with other properties and hospitality brands throughout Los Angeles including AKA Hotels + Hotel Residences, Sunset Tower Hotel, and Proper Hospitality. Throughout her career, she has developed a reputation for fostering collaborative team culture while delivering personalized hospitality rooted in warmth and authenticity.

In addition to her on-property leadership experience, Cahill serves as a board member of Visit Laguna Beach – a role she has held since 2022. In this role, Cahill supports destination marketing initiatives and community engagement efforts throughout the city. Her longstanding connection to Laguna Beach and understanding of the local hospitality landscape further position her to lead the properties into their next chapter.

Located along the Southern California coastline, Laguna Surf Lodge by SCP Hotels and SCP Seven4One Hotel offer boutique coastal experiences rooted in wellness, sustainability, and intentional hospitality. Just steps from the sand and Laguna Beach's vibrant galleries, restaurants, and cultural attractions, the properties reflect SCP Hotels' mission of creating meaningful travel experiences centered around Soul, Community, and Planet.

For more information about Laguna Surf Lodge by SCP Hotels, please visit scphotel.com/laguna and for SCP Seven4One Hotel, please visit scphotel.com/seven4one.

About SCP Hotels

Laguna Beach, Calif.-based Soul Community Planet was born out of a vision to provide holistic hospitality experiences for individuals desiring to make positive choices for themselves, our communities, and the planet. SCP provides clean, fresh, energy efficient, low-waste accommodations, fitness and coworking. SCP supports a range of causes that align with its vision through its Every Stay Does Good program and by donating five percent of its profits to causes which share its core values. For more information, visit scphotel.com.

Media Contact

Sophie DiLeva, The Point PR, 1 3103650896, [email protected]

SOURCE SCP Hotels