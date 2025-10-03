Soul Community Planet Debuts Three Brand Expressions, Expanding Its Offerings For Mindful Travelers

SCP WildFree – Free-Spirited Reimagined Motels; Soul Community Planet Hotels – Hand-crafted Mindful Boutiques; and By SCP – Iconic Nature-centric Lodges

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif., Oct. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Soul Community Planet (SCP), the Holistic Hospitality™ company founded on the values of wellness, kindness, and sustainability, today announced the evolution of its brand into three distinct expressions: SCP WildFree, SCP Hotels, and By SCP. Together, these unique brand expressions offer mindful travelers new opportunities to experience SCP's Holistic Hospitality™.

"Since we launched Soul Community Planet seven years ago, we've had the privilege of welcoming and learning from a global community of mindful travelers," said Ken Cruse, SCP Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "We all increasingly aspire to travel in ways that lift our spirits, strengthen the communities we visit, and honor the planet. In response to the growing demand for Holistic Hospitality™, we've broadened SCP into three unique expressions — each rooted in our values of wellness, kindness, and sustainability, while offering its own distinct design and guest experience."

This segmentation of Soul Community Planet's offerings comes after an intensive, seven-year proof-of-concept effort during which SCP's values, design aesthetic, and Holistic Hospitality™ standards were tested and refined across diverse property types, markets, and service levels. Today, SCP hotels across the board achieve market-leading average daily rates, world-class Net Promoter Scores (NPS), and strong guest loyalty, all proof of Soul Community Planet's resonance and authentic appeal, especially among travelers seeking to maintain mindful lifestyles while on the road.

Three Expressions, One Purpose

SCP WildFree

Nostalgic Motels, Reimagined for the Modern, Mindful Traveler

SCP WildFree is for the wild at heart, who freely roam with purpose. Inspired by vintage Americana and updated for conscious road trippers, adventurers, and wayfarers, SCP WildFree captures the charm of classic motels—reborn with soulful design, wellbeing, and sustainability at their core. Guests can expect free-spirited, kind, soulful and community-rooted spaces where exploration meets intention, joyfully celebrating a youthful mindset, the Great American Road Trip, and outdoor adventure.

SCP Hotels

Boutique Sanctuaries Grounded in Wellness and Nature

Soul Community Planet hotels are intimate, thoughtfully designed boutiques rooted in slow living, and hyper-local culture. SCP Hotels embody a philosophy of healthy, kind, and green living for mindful travelers, blending upper-upscale luxury with a warm, approachable design aesthetic, where simplicity, natural textures, and mindful organic details create spaces that feel effortless yet extraordinary. These hotels aren't just places to stay; they're sanctuaries for connection, reflection, and purposeful travel, where every experience is curated to nourish both body and spirit, embrace the local destination and celebrate nature.

By SCP

One-of-a-kind Destinations, Elevated Through Shared Values

By SCP Hotels are iconic lodges with their own distinct personality and magnetic appeal, drawing travelers in with an unmistakable sense of style and presence. Positioned in the upscale to luxury tier, each property honors its roots and local market while layering in a rich blend of serenity, warmth, and high-end natural design touches. These lodges don't just offer a stay, they create immersive experiences where thoughtful details, timeless aesthetics, and refined simplicity imbued with SCP's regenerative hospitality principles converge to leave a lasting impression.

Why This Matters

SCP has earned a strong loyalty following, with its hotels consistently achieving premium daily rates as mindful travelers seek out Holistic Hospitality™ experiences that are aligned with their values. The segmentation of Soul Community Planet into SCP WildFree, SCP Hotels, and By SCP now provides even greater clarity and choice, allowing mindful travelers to select the style and intention that best fits their occasion of stay without compromising on their values. Connected by philosophy rather than form, the three segments also give SCP the flexibility to thoughtfully scale across different property types and markets. And while each segment carries its own distinct personality and guest experience, all are united by a commitment to Holistic Hospitality™.

To learn more about SCP, please visit scphotel.com and follow @soulcommunityplanet on Instagram and Facebook.

About Soul Community Planet:

Laguna Beach, Calif.-based Soul Community Planet was born out of a vision to provide Holistic Hospitality™ experiences for individuals who live conscious lifestyles centered on the values of well-being, social good, and sustainability. SCP provides clean, fresh, energy-efficient, carbon-positive accommodations, fitness, and coworking. SCP supports a range of causes that align with its vision through its Every Stay Does Good program and by donating five percent of its profits to causes which share its core values. For more information, visit scphotel.com.

