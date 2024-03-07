Soul Community Planet Hotels Celebrates Classic California Cool with the Opening of Laguna Surf Lodge in Laguna Beach

"A marriage of Laguna Beach's village character, California's surf culture and Soul Community Planet's healthy, kind and green ethos, the Laguna Surf Lodge by SCP is our ode to the unique vibe of Laguna Beach," said Soul Community Planet Founder and CEO Ken Cruse. Post this

Reinvigorating a Beloved Laguna Beach Hotel

The newly reimagined Laguna Surf Lodge, originally opened in 1948 as the Laguna Riviera Hotel, underwent a multi-million-dollar renovation led by Kelly Ogden of ELK Collective and AC Atherton of Summit Seven D Architecture to update the design aesthetic, landscaping, and exterior, incorporating SCP's distinct brand features throughout. The new hotel's design aesthetic harmonizes natural wood; woven rattan and textiles; soft, whitewashed tones; bespoke furnishings and earthy textures throughout.

Located directly on the beach in the heart of Laguna amidst the world-famous artist enclave, Laguna Surf Lodge offers an environmentally conscious retreat. An ode to the classic aesthetic of Laguna's surf culture, the property boasts scenic coastal views and direct access to a range of water sports, including surfing and stand-up paddleboarding. Guests can also relax on the beach in front of the hotel with complimentary use of the hotel's chairs, umbrellas and towels. Additionally, guests may enjoy the serene garden pool, sun deck, courtyard and oceanfront fire pits and seating.

Accommodations

Crafted for relaxation and rejuvenation, the newly renovated guest rooms at Laguna Surf Lodge offer a blend of one and two bedroom ocean-view suites, family suites with bunks, and king, queen, and double rooms, some with private oceanfront decks, and fireplaces. All accommodations emphasize a Scandinavian-inspired bohemian décor, including custom bed frames from MasayaCo, made with natural resources that can be naturally replenished and sustained, reclaimed wood tables from Coyote Custom Woodworks and artwork from local artist, Sunday Arvo Surf Club.

Laguna Surf Lodge features SCP's signature Peaceful Rooms, which are designed to enhance relaxation and create a stress-free sleep environment by eliminating electronics and reducing blue light. Each of the Peaceful Rooms come equipped with earth-friendly, zero-waste certified Avocado Mattresses and wellness-focused amenities to ensure a restful stay, including oil diffusers, air filters, sound machines, meditation pillows, yoga mats and a curated selection of books to enjoy.

Epic Experiences

Adventure-minded guests at Laguna Surf Lodge can opt to participate in one or more of the hotel's "Epic Experiences". SCP Epic Experiences is a brandwide program designed to help facilitate lasting "take home value" for SCP guests through intense, guide-led adventures that leverage the culture, and unique natural qualities of the destination.

The Laguna Surf Lodge "Dawn Patrol" Epic Adventure offers guests the opportunity to experience Southern California's most iconic surf breaks on a half- or full-day beach excursion. Guests will depart Laguna Surf Lodge in a vintage 1967 Land Rover equipped with boards and gear for an epic day of surfing alongside local guides, where they will be treated to a gourmet beachside brunch and lunch, along with beach games and sunset views, followed by fireside s'mores and drinks back at the lodge.

The second Epic Adventure, a "Day out on the Town with the SCP Woodie," allows guests to hop in the hotel's vintage 1947 Town and Country convertible Woodie for a personalized tour of the area, with stops at some of the lodge's favorite "locals only" joints. With a dedicated driver and space for up to four people, guests can pick their start time and travel itinerary for the day, or let their guide take the lead. Whether guests are looking to take a trail down to a stunning secret beach, or wander through local boutiques and galleries, the SCP Woodie is the perfect transportation for exploring Laguna Beach.

Additionally, during the summer, guests will have the opportunity to engage in complimentary weekend yoga sessions on the Laguna Surf Lodge's outdoor lawn, enjoying panoramic ocean views, or end their days with "Apres Adventure", every weekend featuring a variety of beverages, light fare, and live music around the oceanview fire pits.

The lodge also offers "Soulful Start" sessions, a unique experience that invites guests to embrace mindfulness with beachside activities such as readings, meditation sessions, sound baths, and stretching, followed by a refreshing ocean plunge. Afterward, guests can unwind at the poolside lobby with a selection of organic herbal teas and tinctures from Anima Mundi Herbals, an SCP brand partner and leading producer of organic and sustainable herbal products.

For guests traveling with children, the Lil' Groms Program provides complimentary amenities tailored for kids. These include boogie boards, sustainable sand bucket kits, a beach scavenger hunt, and children's beach education books stocked in their rooms. Families also have the option to add on private or group surf lessons for an additional fee.

Every Stay Does Good

SCP Hotels demonstrates its commitment to corporate social responsibility through the Every Stay Does Good Program (ESDG) enabling travelers to positively impact themselves, the community, and the environment, just by booking a stay. Aligned with SCP's pillars—soul, community, and planet— each guest stay facilitates clean beaches in Costa Rica and Hawaii through SCP's partnerships with Innoceana and Hawaii Wildlife Fund, new forests through SCP's partnership with One Tree Planted, and healthier youth through SCP's partnership with WE Well-being. Together, SCP hotels and guests have achieved significant milestones: including over 191K trees planted, and 174K adolescents equipped with mental health tools.

Additionally, as a part of the ESDG program for Laguna Surf Lodge, SCP has partnered with SeaTrees – an organization dedicated to restoring coastal ecosystems around the world. SCP will plant one "Sea Tree" (kelp plant) each time a guest stays at the Laguna Surf Lodge. This program helps to maintain the health of the marine ecosystem along the Southern California Coast and foster positive climate change.

As part of Soul Community Planet's deep-rooted commitment to the environment, the Laguna Surf Lodge integrates eco-initiatives into every aspect of its operations. Laguna Surf Lodge is a plastic-free property, with water refill stations to encourage the use of reusable water bottles. Also located in Laguna Beach is SCP Seven4One, an eco-contemporary boutique hotel equipped with 12 rooms and suites, just a minute's walk away from Laguna Surf Lodge.

Rates for the 41-room lodge begin at $250 per night. For more information on Lagna Surf Lodge's most recent updates, please visit scphotel.com/laugna and follow @lagunasurflodge on Instagram and Laguna Surf Lodge on Facebook.

About SCP Hotels

Laguna Beach, Calif.-based Soul Community Planet was born out of a vision to provide holistic hospitality experiences for individuals desiring to make positive choices for themselves, our communities, and the planet. SCP provides clean, fresh, energy efficient, low-waste accommodations, fitness and coworking. SCP supports a range of causes that align with its vision through its Every Stay Does Good program and by donating five percent of its profits to causes which share its core values. For more information, visit scphotel.com/laguna.

