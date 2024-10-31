Soul Community Planet Hotels Introduces Epic Experiences: Immersive, Expert-Led Adventures

"SCP's Epic Experiences offer our guests one-of-a-kind opportunities to engage with our natural surroundings as locals would - in ways that are deeply respectful of the area's traditions, culture and environment," said Soul Community Planet Co-Founder and CEO Ken Cruse. Post this

With ten properties across the Western United States and Costa Rica, SCP Hotels provides comfortable spaces with unique wellness-centered experiences, a commitment to community impact sustainable practices. Each Epic Experience can be customized to fit guest's needs. Highlights of the Epic Experiences program include:

Laguna Surf Lodge by SCP Hotels: Dawn Patrol

Laguna Surf Lodge's "Dawn Patrol" Epic Experience invites guests to immerse themselves in Southern California's legendary surf culture with an unforgettable half or full-day beach excursion. Departing from the lodge in a vintage 1967 Land Rover, guests will be fully equipped with surfboards and gear for a memorable day of surfing guided by local experts. The itinerary includes surfing at some of the region's most iconic surf breaks, hand-selected for their ideal conditions and stunning coastal views. Between sessions, guests will enjoy a gourmet beachside brunch featuring fresh fruit, artisanal pastries, and freshly brewed coffee. A relaxed lunch by the water, paired with beach games and uninterrupted ocean vistas, enhances the afternoon. Following the surf excursion, guests will return to Laguna Surf Lodge, where a fireside gathering awaits, complete with craft beverages and s'mores. The "Dawn Patrol" Epic Experience is designed to provide an immersive, authentic connection to the coastal lifestyle, showcasing Laguna Beach's natural beauty and surfing heritage.

SCP Corcovado Wilderness Lodge: Chasing Tides and Treetops

Nestled along Costa Rica's stunning Osa Peninsula, SCP Corcovado Wilderness Lodge is an all-inclusive eco-retreat offering guests an unforgettable Epic Experience that merges outdoor adventure with educational exploration. In partnership with Innoceana, a leading marine conservation organization, guests can immerse themselves in hands-on experiences designed to connect with and protect Costa Rica's rich marine ecosystem. Highlights include observing humpback whale migrations alongside Innoceana's marine biologists and using advanced technology to listen to the songs of Northern and Southern Hemisphere populations. Guests can also explore the surrounding ancient forests with options like practicing yoga beneath a 500-year-old tree, enjoying rejuvenating spa treatments, relax in the lodge's Arboreal Tree Net suspended 200 feet above the forest, and embarking on a Night Safari with an expert guide to uncover the mysteries of the jungle after dark.

SCP Mendocino Inn and Farm: Farm, Forest, and Flow

At SCP Mendocino Inn and Farm, guests can embark on an Epic Experience that seamlessly blends adventure and relaxation along the Northern California Coast. The day kicks off with an in-room farm-to-fork breakfast, followed by a rejuvenating sauna session and cold plunge. Guests can then choose between two unique adventures: an educational culinary journey with the farm's culinary team, meeting local farmers, foraging in the woods, and learning about the land; or a peaceful kayaking tour on the Noyo River, where they'll glide through breathtaking scenery while spotting seals, sea lions, and coastal birds. As evening approaches, unwind with an aromatherapy-infused massage and Anima Mundi Herbals. The day ends under the stars by the fire, with warm drinks and seasonal snacks.

Salishan Coastal Lodge by SCP Hotels: Pacific Pioneers Adventure

Situated along the Oregon coast between Newport and Pacific City, Salishan Coastal Lodge by SCP Hotels captures the pioneering spirit and rugged style of the Pacific Northwest. At Salishan Coastal Lodge, guests can embrace the outdoors like a true Oregonian with an unforgettable Epic Experience that blends adventure, fine dining, spa treatments, and cozy bonfires. The day begins with a scenic stand-up paddleboard tour along the coastline, with transportation to and from the lodge in SCP's iconic vintage Land Rover, complete with smoothies and coffee for the ride. After the paddle, guests can savor a gourmet picnic lunch for two, paired with wine, followed by a calming Tranquillity™ Sound Bath and CBD Infusion Massage, or the ultimate Rest and Recover package, with a sound bath, body scrub, and Ayurvedic Sleep Treatment.

Each of SCP's Epic Experience is highly customizable. For more details and booking information on each experience, please visit https://scphotel.com/epic/.

About SCP Hotels

Laguna Beach, Calif.-based Soul Community Planet was born out of a vision to provide holistic hospitality experiences for individuals desiring to make positive choices for themselves, our communities, and the planet. SCP provides healthy, clean, fresh, energy efficient, low-waste accommodations, fitness and coworking. SCP supports a range of causes that align with its vision through its Every Stay Does Good program and by donating five percent of its profits to causes which share its core values. For more information, visit scphotel.com.

Media Contact

The Point PR

[email protected]

Media Contact

SCP Hotels, SCP Hotels, 1 5416108134, [email protected], https://scphotel.com/

SOURCE SCP Hotels