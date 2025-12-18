Soul Community Planet Launches Wild Wellness, a Nature-Driven Collection of Immersive Experiences

From Costa Rica to Oregon, the new programming inspires awe, adventure, and long-term wellbeing

LAGUNA BEACh, Calif., Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SCP Hotels (Soul, Community, Planet), a holistic hospitality company rooted in wellness, social good and sustainability, is unveiling Wild Wellness, a brand-wide evolution of its wellness programming designed to harness the science of awe – the benefits of deeply immersive experiences in nature. Launching across SCP's three brand expressions–SCP WildFree, SCP Hotels and by SCP–with properties spanning Costa Rica, California, Colorado, Hawaii, and Oregon, Wild Wellness invites guests to reconnect with the natural world through intentional design, elemental experiences, and strategic partnerships designed to support holistic wellbeing.

"True vitality is rooted in the wild; we find our most authentic sense of well-being when we reconnect with nature—from the power of the ocean and the symbiotic intelligence of the fungi kingdom to the breathing silence of the rainforest," said Pam Cruse, CMO and Cofounder of SCP Hotels. "Wild Wellness reflects our belief that nature is the most effective therapist, and that meaningful restoration happens when we create space to truly disconnect and be present."

Wild Wellness Experiences, Shaped by Place

Each SCP property brings the Wild Wellness philosophy to life through experiences inspired by its surrounding landscape, allowing guests to engage deeply with nature in ways that restore both body and mind.

Corcovado Wilderness Lodge by SCP Hotels (Osa Peninsula, Costa Rica)

In what has been named the most biologically intense place on Earth, Corcovado Wilderness Lodge by SCP Hotels invites guests into an immersive Sonic Re-Wilding experience, centered on the region's extraordinary acoustic ecology, where sound supports nervous-system regulation and whole-body harmonizing with nature's vibrations. A Whale Bioacoustics Expedition takes guests out on the water with a naturalist equipped with cutting-edge technologies and innovative methods to explore the magic and sounds of these magnificent creatures. Back in the rainforest, guests elevate into the treetops to connect with the elements of air & earth while participating in a Sacred Tree and Illumination Ceremony held at sunrise or sunset, followed by evenings spent falling asleep to the natural "green noise" of the jungle and waking to the rhythms of the wild.

Laguna Surf Lodge by SCP Hotels & SCP Seven4One Hotel (Laguna Beach, Calif.)

Along the Southern California coast, the Pacific Pulse Reset invites guests into the healing power of the ocean. Experiences include guided cold-water plunges at the Pacific's edge, designed to support nervous system regulation and resilience, followed by warming Anima Mundi "happiness" tonic on the sand. For guests drawn to the rhythm and healing energy of the sea, the Epic Dawn Patrol offers early-morning surf sessions at a coveted local break, accessed via vintage Land Rover, and designed as a living expression of Blue Mind therapy—combining movement, light, and the calming psychological effects of the ocean as the sun rises over the mountains from the lineup. Following the surf session, guests can retreat to SCP's Signature Peaceful Rooms to rest, recharge, and unwind.

SCP Mendocino Inn and Farm and SCP Mendocino Coast Lodge (Mendocino, Calif.)

Set between ancient redwoods and the rugged Northern California coastline, the Mycelial Mind experience explores the hidden intelligence of the forest through guided mushroom foraging and seasonal identification in the surrounding woodlands. Wellness continues at Terra Mar Kitchen with a farm-to-table Blue Mind Dining experience, designed to promote calm and presence. A private Shinrin-Yoku (forest bathing) session invites guests to slow down, breathe with the forest, and reconnect with the land.

Salishan Coastal Lodge by SCP Hotels (Gleneden Beach, Ore.)

On Oregon's central coast, the Celestial and Cacao Journey blends outdoor adventure with moments of ritual and restoration. Guests can embark on a guided hike through old-growth spruce forests, followed by a ride in the lodge's vintage Land Rover to a secluded scenic overlook for a chef-curated picnic surrounded by the raw beauty of Siletz Bay. Monthly cacao and intention-setting ceremonies aligned with the lunar cycle invite reflection and connection under the darkest skies of the month, while elemental spa treatments including the "Introduction to Awe" set the tone for a deeply grounding, sensory experience.

Wellness by Design: A Foundation for Rest and Renewal

Wellness at SCP Hotels begins with intentional spaces designed to support deep rest and restoration. Featured at six SCP Hotels, Peaceful Rooms, are specially designed accommodations that prioritize tranquility, relaxation, and quality sleep. Created as screen-free sanctuaries, Peaceful Rooms minimize digital distractions and reduce exposure to blue light, helping guests fully unwind and recharge. Each room features sound machines with soothing audio, essential oil diffusers, calming pillow ritual sprays, yoga mats, meditation pillows, advanced air purification systems, and curated books to encourage mindful rest and offline connection.

Select properties, including Laguna Surf Lodge and SCP Mendocino Inn and Farm, feature non-toxic Avocado Green Mattresses, made with GOTS-certified organic materials and certified to MADE SAFE® standards, ensuring a clean, healthy sleep environment free from harmful substances.

A Holistic Wellness Ecosystem: Strategic Partnerships

Long-Term Vitality with Japa Health

Extending the Wild Wellness journey beyond the stay, SCP Hotels has newly partnered with Japa Health, a personalized health optimization platform focused on long-term physiological resilience. Grounded in the understanding that human health emerges from the relationship between mitochondria, circadian rhythm, and environmental coherence, Japa Health offers guests tools to deepen their connection to the natural forces that govern vitality.

"Japa exists to restore people's relationship with their own biology and with the natural forces that govern life," said Sheryl Utal, Founder of Japa Health. "We teach people how to work with light, water, rhythm, breath, and cellular energy to reclaim vitality at the deepest level. We're honored to share this with the SCP community."

Through the collaboration, the SCP community will receive exclusive access to Japa's platform and resources, offering continued support for wellbeing long after checkout.

Intentional Nourishment with Anima Mundi Herbals

To support wellness from the inside out, SCP Hotels has partnered with Anima Mundi Herbals, a leading ethnobotanical apothecary dedicated to preserving indigenous rainforest wisdom. Anima Mundi's high-vibrational plant formulations are thoughtfully integrated throughout the guest experience, from calming evening tonics like Golden Moon Milk to adaptogenic "happiness" mocktails, providing functional nourishment that supports mental clarity, emotional balance, and vitality.

About SCP Hotels

Laguna Beach, Calif.-based Soul Community Planet was born out of a vision to provide holistic hospitality experiences for individuals desiring to make positive choices for themselves, our communities, and the planet. SCP provides healthy, clean, fresh, energy efficient, low-waste accommodations, fitness and coworking. SCP supports a range of causes that align with its vision through its Every Stay Does Good program and by donating five percent of its profits to causes which share its core values. For more information, visit scphotel.com.

