Soul Community Planet Opens First SCP Wildfree Hotel in Colorado Springs, Marking a Milestone for the Free-Spirited Brand

SCP WildFree Colorado Springs Hotel Debuts as the Inaugural Location of the Vintage-Inspired, Reimagined Motel Brand Built for the Modern, Mindful Traveler

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Soul Community Planet (SCP) Hotels, the Holistic Hospitality™ company founded on the values of wellness, kindness, and sustainability, today announced the official debut of SCP WildFree Colorado Springs Hotel, the first property to open under the company's SCP WildFree brand expression. Located in Colorado Springs, the hotel marks a new chapter in SCP's evolution and signals the brand's growing commitment to bringing a purpose-driven approach to the classic American motel experience.

SCP WildFree is one of three distinct brand expressions under the Soul Community Planet umbrella, alongside SCP Hotels and By SCP. Each is rooted in the company's Holistic Hospitality™ philosophy while serving a different traveler occasion and aesthetic. Designed to capture the spirit of vintage Americana and the romance of the open road, SCP WildFree reimagines the classic motel for a new generation of conscious travelers who crave adventure, community, and intention. Colorado Springs, gateway to Pikes Peak, Garden of the Gods, and some of the West's most storied outdoor terrain, is a fitting home for the SCP WildFree's first chapter.

"Colorado's culture and landscape has always embodied the free-spirited energy at the heart of SCP WildFree," said Ken Cruse, SCP Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "Colorado Springs is a natural home for our first WildFree property. It's a place where the classic road trip motel gets a soulful, modern update for travelers who want to explore with purpose and commune with like-minded wayfarers."

Vintage Soul, Modern Mindset

SCP WildFree taps into one of hospitality's most resonant trends: the renaissance of the classic motel. As younger travelers increasingly seek out character-rich, affordable alternatives to conventional hotels, they are honing in on spaces that feel lived-in, locally rooted, and free from corporate polish. The vintage motel format has re-emerged as a cultural touchstone, and SCP WildFree answers that call with soulful design, wellbeing programming, and sustainability at its core, delivering a guest experience that is at once nostalgic and forward-thinking.

At SCP WildFree Colorado Springs, guests will find art-filled gathering spaces, an outdoor pool, a 5,000-square-foot fitness and yoga center (SCP Fit), SCP Commons coworking spaces, and Provisions Market, stocked with locally sourced, healthy grab-and-go food and locally roasted Loyal Coffee. The property is pet-friendly, ideally located near Colorado Springs' top outdoor attractions, and reflects SCP's commitment to clean, energy-efficient, low-waste accommodations. True to the brand's spirit, the hotel offers Fair Trade Pricing, giving guests the opportunity to determine the value of their stay based on the quality of their experience. As part of the SCP family, guests at SCP WildFree Colorado Springs directly contribute to meaningful causes in support of soul, community and planet through the Every Stay Does Good® program.

A Momentum Signal for the Brand

The opening of SCP WildFree Colorado Springs is the first proof point that the WildFree brand expression is ready to scale. Since launching Soul Community Planet seven years ago, SCP has refined its Holistic Hospitality™ model across a diverse portfolio of property types, consistently achieving market-leading average daily rates, world-class Net Promoter Scores, and strong guest loyalty. The segmentation of the brand into three distinct expressions has provided new clarity and flexibility to grow thoughtfully across markets, and WildFree's debut represents the next chapter in that story.

"We've spent years building and testing a model that genuinely resonates," said Cruse. "SCP WildFree is where that work meets a significant, underserved opportunity: younger travelers who want experiences that reflect their values without sacrificing character or authenticity. Colorado Springs is our starting point in better serving this new generation of explorers. We're ready to hit the open road ahead."

SCP WildFree Colorado Springs Hotel is now open and accepting reservations. For more information or to book a stay, visit scphotel.com/colorado-springs.

About Soul Community Planet

Laguna Beach, Calif.-based Soul Community Planet was born out of a vision to provide Holistic Hospitality™ experiences for individuals desiring to make positive choices for themselves, our communities, and the planet. SCP provides clean, fresh, energy-efficient, low-waste accommodations, fitness, and coworking. SCP supports a range of causes that align with its vision through its Every Stay Does Good® program and by donating five percent of its profits to causes that share its core values. For more information, visit scphotel.com.

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Media Contact

The Point PR, SCP Hotels, 1 5416108134, [email protected], www.scphotel.com/colorado-springs

SOURCE SCP Hotels