Soul Song Places Human Artistry at the Helm of AI-Crafted Personality Encodings in Sound and Image

"AI gives us structure and pattern, but the heart of Soul Song lies in the artist's interpretation," said Marcus Endicott, creator of the platform. "We're not automating personality—we're translating it into emotional language across sound and image, with the human in creative control." Post this

"AI gives us structure and pattern, but the heart of Soul Song lies in the artist's interpretation," said Marcus Endicott, creator of the platform. "We're not automating personality—we're translating it into emotional language across sound and image, with the human in creative control."

Delivered digitally within 48 hours, Soul Song packages start at $40 for a single version or $95 for three lyrical and musical variations. Customers receive their song as an MP4 with original artwork, and can optionally publish it to streaming platforms. Whether for self-exploration, commemoration, or a meaningful gift, Soul Song offers a new format for artistic identity expression—infused with astrological insight and orchestrated through human-led, AI-assisted design.

To learn more or commission a Soul Song, visit https://soulsong.me

Media Contact

Topaz Andrews, Soul Song, 61 0444538880, [email protected], https://soulsong.me/

SOURCE Soul Song