Soul Song Places Human Artistry at the Helm of AI-Crafted Personality Encodings in Sound and Image

BYRON BAY, Australia, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Soul Song introduces a distinctive creative service that transforms astrological data into personalized musical portraits—each composed by a human artist using a suite of AI tools. Drawing from birth chart information, Soul Song encodes personality traits into lyrics, music, and visual artwork, producing a cohesive emotional representation that blends spiritual insight with creative precision.
Unlike automated generators, Soul Song places the human creator at the center of the process. AI systems provide astrological interpretation and suggest musical parameters—such as key, tempo, and instrumentation—based on planetary aspects and alignments. The artist then composes original lyrics and melodies, integrating the data with intuition, tone, and storytelling. Each finished piece includes a custom album cover, also designed to reflect the individual's symbolic profile.
"AI gives us structure and pattern, but the heart of Soul Song lies in the artist's interpretation," said Marcus Endicott, creator of the platform. "We're not automating personality—we're translating it into emotional language across sound and image, with the human in creative control."
Delivered digitally within 48 hours, Soul Song packages start at $40 for a single version or $95 for three lyrical and musical variations. Customers receive their song as an MP4 with original artwork, and can optionally publish it to streaming platforms. Whether for self-exploration, commemoration, or a meaningful gift, Soul Song offers a new format for artistic identity expression—infused with astrological insight and orchestrated through human-led, AI-assisted design.
