SoulCycle Selects Centric PLM and Centric Planning to Unify Product Development, Merchandise Planning and Allocation to Drive Growth

Headquartered in New York City and established in 2006, SoulCycle is a rapidly growing brand. With a growing presence across more than 60 locations in the US and UK, SoulCycle is expanding beyond the studio, offering premium activewear and retail experiences, both in person and online, that resonate with its dedicated community.

"As both a retailer and a brand, we needed software that could seamlessly support both sides of our business. Centric Planning allows us to project product demand more accurately and have increased vendor accountability—tracking progress in real-time. Both of these services allow us to be more efficient and focus on what truly matters: driving sales and delivering the best possible experience for our customers," said Emily Carter, VP Head of Retail at SoulCycle,

By integrating product development, merchandising, and inventory planning, Centric's solutions empower SoulCycle to improve efficiency and ensure its valued customers have access to the products they love. This enables SoulCycle to get the right product to the right place at the right time, avoiding overstocks or stock-outs.

"We are thrilled that SoulCycle has chosen Centric Software platforms to further growth and boost efficiency in product development, merchandising and allocation," said Fabrice Canonge, President of Centric Software. "We are happy to contribute our industry expertise, best-practices approach and technical know-how to this dynamic company to enable them to achieve their goals."

SoulCycle (shop.soul-cycle.com)

SoulCycle is a high-intensity indoor cycling studio that redefines feel-good-fitness by creating the space to feel through movement. SoulCycle's riders step into their sanctuary and remain rooted in gratitude and supported by their community throughout the 45-minute workout. The signature classes are designed to strengthen your mind, body and soul with dynamic coaches and rhythm-packed playlists.

Launched in New York City in 2006, SoulCycle spans over 60 studios across the U.S. and U.K. and draws in a loyal community of riders year after year. SoulCycle's studios are popular destination spaces outfitted with curated art and the brand's proprietary retail fitness and lifestyle collection, Soul by SoulCycle

