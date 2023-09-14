Sound for Ceremony: Elevating Wedding Celebrations with a Limited-Time Lighting Promotion

Sound for Ceremony, Southern California's premier wedding DJ, is offering a limited-time promotion where couples booking their premium wedding DJ package will receive a complimentary lighting package valued at $350, featuring two dynamic dance floor lights and six LED uplights. This enhancement transforms weddings into unforgettable and vibrant experiences, adding an extra layer of enchantment to celebrate each couple's unique love story.

SANTA ANA, Calif., Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sound for Ceremony, Southern California's premier wedding DJ, is excited to announce an exclusive promotion designed to enhance the magic of wedding celebrations. For a limited time, couples who book the premium wedding DJ package, covering ceremony, cocktail hour, and reception services, will receive a bonus lighting package at no additional cost. Valued at $350, this special offer includes two dynamic dance floor lights and six mesmerizing LED uplights, transforming any wedding into an unforgettable and vibrant experience.

The wedding journey is a unique and cherished one, and Sound for Ceremony understands the importance of making each moment unforgettable. With years of experience in curating the perfect soundtrack for weddings, they have raised the bar by introducing this extraordinary lighting enhancement package.

"We believe that every wedding deserves to shine," says Andrew Guirguis the founder of Sound for Ceremony. "Our lighting package adds an extra layer of enchantment to the celebration, creating an ambiance that truly reflects the couple's style and love story."

Sound for Ceremony's premium wedding DJ package already includes a seamless blend of music and masterful DJing that spans from the ceremony's emotional moments to the dance-filled reception. Now, with the addition of the complimentary lighting package, couples can expect an even more captivating atmosphere that sets the stage for cherished memories.

The bonus lighting package includes:

Two Dance Floor Lights: These dynamic lights are designed to synchronize with the music, creating a visually captivating dance floor experience that keeps guests on their feet all night.

Six LED Uplights: These versatile LED uplights can be customized to match the wedding's color scheme, adding an elegant touch to any venue. They are perfect for creating a warm and inviting atmosphere during the ceremony and cocktail hour and can transition to vibrant party mode for the reception.

To take advantage of this exceptional offer and elevate their wedding day to new heights of sophistication and entertainment, couples are encouraged to contact Sound for Ceremony at 949-543-9021 or visit their website at https://soundforceremony.com.

Sound for Ceremony is committed to making dreams come true for couples on their special day. Don't miss this exclusive opportunity to turn your wedding into a dazzling event with Sound for Ceremony's premium wedding DJ package and complimentary lighting enhancement.

About Sound For Ceremony

Sound for Ceremony is a highly acclaimed wedding DJ service based in Orange County, California, known for its dedication to creating memorable wedding experiences. With a team of passionate DJs and a commitment to perfection, Sound for Ceremony offers premium DJ services that cover every aspect of the wedding day. From heartfelt ceremony music to lively receptions, they specialize in curating the perfect soundtrack to celebrate love stories. Now, with their limited-time lighting promotion, Sound for Ceremony adds a new dimension of magic to weddings, making every moment shine. Visit Sound For Ceremony's official website at https://soundforceremony.com to schedule a consultation and redeem the lighting package.

