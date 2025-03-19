Sound Healing Pioneer Jeralyn Glass Releasing New App, Source - Be Inspired

Former Broadway and opera star turned sound healing pioneer, Jeralyn Glass is bringing healing to the world with her new app, Source - Be Inspired, which offers ways to integrate the healing power of music into your life, including Jeralyn's world-renowned sound baths.
LOS ANGELES, March 19, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Praised by Gwyneth Paltrow, Jay Shetty, Renée Fleming and SZA, former Broadway and opera star turned sound healing pioneer, Jeralyn Glass is bringing healing to the world with her new app, Source - Be Inspired. With twenty "Visualizers" and counting, who are leaders in the fields of holistic health and wellness, the app is where spirituality meets science with exclusive bite-size audio and video available for all ages. Source - Be Inspired offers ways to integrate the healing power of music, including Jeralyn's world-renowned sound baths. Other content from the Visualizers includes meditations, mantras, tuning forks, cymatics, yoga, and lessons about the science of sound for a calming, educational, and transformational experience.
A first in the world of music as medicine, Jeralyn Glass has gathered luminaries from the worlds of music, science, and spirituality to share their wisdom, including Dr. Daniel Levitin (neuroscientist, bestselling author), Dr. Sue Morter (founder of BodyAwake® Yoga, creator of The Energy Codes®), Victor Wooten (5x Grammy-winning bassist), Maejor (multi-platinum producer, musician), Lucia (singer, cellist, meditations for children), with more to come. New content is released monthly within the app.
"I'm thrilled to bring the transformative power of sound healing, and music as medicine to everyone through Source - Be Inspired. This app serves as an educational platform where people of all ages can explore, receive, and enjoy its benefits anytime, anywhere. With expert guests and invaluable insights, it's like having a sanctuary of empowerment and wisdom right in your pocket. Whether you seek relaxation, renewal, or a shift in consciousness, Source - Be Inspired is your gateway to a more harmonious, vibrant, and awakened life," said Jeralyn Glass, creator of Source - Be Inspired.
All proceeds of revenue from the app will be donated to The Laboratory for the Science of Music, Health, and Wellness at Minerva University in San Francisco, ranked #1 in the World University Rankings for Innovation for the last three consecutive years.
Source - Be Inspired is now available for download on Apple and Google Play. The full list of Visualizers is available on the website. Promo codes for press are available upon request.
OFFICIAL WEBPAGE: https://www.crystalcadence.com/mobile-app
PRICING:
Free Tier - Access to Select Audios and Videos.
Monthly Tier at $5.99/mo - Access to Exclusive Audios, Exclusive Videos, and Unlimited access to new visualizer and audio content.
Annual Tier at $54.90/yr (Save 22% Annually) - Access to Exclusive Audios, Exclusive Videos, and Unlimited access to new visualizer and audio content.
DOWNLOAD THE APP: Available for download on Apple and Google Play.
FOLLOW THE APP ON INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/sourcetheapp/
ABOUT JERALYN GLASS:
Jeralyn Glass is an internationally known, multidisciplinary musician whose career began on Broadway and took her to the opera and concert stages of the world. Passionate about music and sound as tools for self-discovery and transformation, Jeralyn founded Crystal Cadence and The Sacred Science of Sound as educational platforms where quantum science, spirituality, bioenergetics, crystalline sound therapy, and the healing power of music intersect. She has performed her high-vibrational music alongside some of the most respected New Thought leaders, scientists, and bestselling authors. Jeralyn recently released her first book, "Sacred Vibrations: The Transformative Power of Crystalline Sound and Music" and "Crystal Sound Healing Oracle" (Hay House).
ABOUT CRYSTAL CADENCE:
Crystal Cadence® in Los Angeles is an exclusive sanctuary where founder Professor Jeralyn Glass teaches internationally recognized Sound Healing Training, curates personalized alchemy crystal singing bowl sets, holds healing sound events, and offers transformational voice lessons.
