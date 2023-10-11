Sound Seal Adds New Color Offerings to its Popular Timber-Stix™ and Quick Ship WoodGrille® Product Lines

Gordon Hutchinson, Project Manager of Sound Seal's WoodTrends Division shared that, "We've seen a very positive response to both our Timber-Stix and Quick Ship WoodGrille lines. We know there is a demand for more color options and are pleased to expand both lines." Tweet this

Timber-Stix, an acoustical wall or ceiling treatment, is comprised of a slatted wood-veneer facing and P.E.T. felt backing made from recycled plastic. New Timber-Stix wood-veneer colors include Ash paired with a Light Camel felt backing, and Ebony, with a Pure Camel felt backing. Inaugural colors Walnut, Light Oak, Dark Oak, and Grey Oak remain paired with a black felt backing.

Quick Ship WoodGrille, a traditional linear wall and ceiling product, has an MDF core with a real wood veneered blade. The line has expanded to include two new veneers, Ash and Cherry, which join popular American Red Oak and Dark Walnut veneers.

Guy Baillargeon, Estimator in Sound Seal's WoodTrends line, shared that, "Products in our Quick Ship Program are in stock and ready to ship in three weeks from order placement. This means that our products are both visually appealing and accessible."

Timber-Stix panels measure 24" x 96" x 0.87", while Quick Ship WoodGrille panels are 12" X 96" with 2" high X ¾" wide blades. More information about both lines is available on the Sound Seal website at soundseal.com/timber-stix or soundseal.com/woodgrille-quickship.

About Sound Seal

Since 1978, Sound Seal has been a leading manufacturer of acoustical noise control products, offering the widest product selection in the noise control industry with innovative solutions and outstanding customer service. Sound Seal consists of three product divisions: the Industrial Division that addresses in-plant and environmental noise control; the Architectural Division that handles interiors and finishes, including an award-winning line of WoodTrends products, and the Impacta Flooring Division that offers floor underlayments.

About Catalyst Acoustics Group

Catalyst Acoustics Group is the parent company of an elite group of acoustic, seismic, vibration and noise control companies that together, offer the broadest portfolio of noise control solutions in the market today. The independent brands, channels to market, products and services offered by each business remain unique, while leveraging the scale, deep functional expertise, broad channel reach, significant financial resources, and much larger scale of the combined Catalyst Acoustics Group.

