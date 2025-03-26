Sound Seal Introduces EchoWool, a Sustainable, Interior/Exterior Acoustic Product

We've seen successful applications of EchoWool in shooting ranges, fitness centers and restaurants, which are all areas with high demands for abuse-resistant products. - Mark Rich, VP of Sales & General Manager Post this

Suitable for applications in the hospitality, education, commercial recreation industries and more, EchoWool is especially effective in high-traffic and rugged environments.

Mark Rich, VP of Sales & General Manager furthered, "We've seen successful applications of EchoWool in shooting ranges, fitness centers and restaurants, which are all areas with high demands for abuse-resistant products. EchoWool is modular, customizable, and both factory and field paintable. It is installed effortlessly, and it is easy to clean and maintain."

Available in a standard, natural finish, EchoWool can be custom painted in-house or in the field. Those interested in learning more about Sound Seal or its new line of EchoWool products are invited to visit soundseal.com.

About Sound Seal

Since 1978, Sound Seal has been a leading manufacturer of acoustical noise control products, offering the widest product selection in the soundproofing industry with innovative solutions and outstanding customer service. Sound Seal consists of three product divisions: the Industrial Division that addresses in-plant and environmental noise control; the Architectural Division that handles interiors and finishes, including an award-winning line of WoodTrends products; and the Impacta Flooring Division that offers floor underlayments. Please visit soundseal.com to learn more.

About Catalyst Acoustics Group

Catalyst Acoustics Group is the parent company of an elite group of acoustic, seismic, vibration and noise control brands that together, offer the broadest portfolio of noise control solutions in the market today. The independent brands, channels to market, products and services offered by each business remain unique, while leveraging the scale, deep functional expertise, broad channel reach and significant financial resources. More information about Catalyst Acoustics Group is available on the corporate website, catalystacoustics.com.

