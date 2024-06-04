Sound Seal Names Mark Rich New Vice President of Sales & General Manager

Mark brings a wealth of knowledge and experience within our organization to this role. I believe his leadership will provide us with the quickest path forward to our goals. - Laura Davila, Group President Post this

Prior to joining Catalyst, he held leadership positions in sales, marketing and operations, most recently at Smith & Wesson where he was the Director of Marketing and Sales Operations, responsible for managing all aspects of the business as related to external customers. During his tenure, he increased profitability between 10 and 20 percent year-over-year, reduced internal cross-departmental issues resulting in increased manufacturing capacity and services, and devised new measures around projections and risk mitigation plans for improved customer forecasting.

Mark has held several other sales management roles across various industries in Connecticut, New Jersey, and California. His knowledge in sales, account management, customer relationship-building, and manufacturing operations has provided him a wealth of experience to draw from as he transitions into this new role.

Those interested in learning more about Sound Seal or its noise control products may do so by visiting the company website: soundseal.com.

About Sound Seal

Since 1978, Sound Seal has been a leading manufacturer of acoustical noise control products, offering the widest product selection in the soundproofing industry with innovative solutions and outstanding customer service. Sound Seal consists of three product divisions: the Industrial Division that addresses in-plant and environmental noise control; the Architectural Division that handles interiors and finishes, including an award-winning line of WoodTrends products; and the Impacta Flooring Division that offers floor underlayments. Please visit soundseal.com to learn more.

About Catalyst Acoustics Group

Catalyst Acoustics Group is the parent company of an elite group of acoustic, seismic, vibration and noise control companies that together, offer the broadest portfolio of noise control solutions in the market today. The independent brands, channels to market, products and services offered by each business remain unique, while leveraging the scale, deep functional expertise, broad channel reach and significant financial resources. More information about Catalyst Acoustics Group is available on the corporate website, catalystacoustics.com.

Media Contact

Lisa Morrow, Catalyst Acoustics Group, 4135631819, [email protected] , https://catalystacoustics.com/

SOURCE Catalyst Acoustics Group