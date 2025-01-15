Sound Seal Unveils Revamped Website, Solidifying its Place as a Leader in Sound Control

As we continue to grow and evolve as a company, we felt the time was right to evolve our online presence. Our website reflects the same modern look of our literature. We're excited to unveil it and solidify our place as a leader in sound control. - Mark Rich, VP of Sales & General Manager Post this

"While developing the new website, our team tried to put themselves in an architect's or designer's shoes," explained Business Development Manager, Max Fischer. "Visitors who are familiar with our offering can still quickly navigate to product pages, while those who need more guidance will find the end market pages to be beneficial, where often used solutions are illustrated for various industries including education, hospitality, manufacturing, and many more."

In addition to the streamlined navigation, content across the site, data sheets, and case studies have been upgraded. Notably, WoodTrends® product pages feature two, interactive tools that allow prospective customers to visualize the veneers and product perforations available.

Mark Rich, VP of Sales & General Manager furthered, "As we continue to grow and evolve as a company, we felt the time was right to evolve our online presence. Our website reflects the same modern look of our literature and is best-in-class. We're excited to unveil it and solidify our place as a leader in sound control."

Those interested in learning more about Sound Seal or seeing the upgraded website firsthand are invited to visit soundseal.com.

About Sound Seal

Since 1978, Sound Seal has been a leading manufacturer of acoustical noise control products, offering the widest product selection in the soundproofing industry with innovative solutions and outstanding customer service. Sound Seal consists of three product divisions: the Industrial Division that addresses in-plant and environmental noise control; the Architectural Division that handles interiors and finishes, including an award-winning line of WoodTrends products; and the Impacta Flooring Division that offers floor underlayments. Please visit soundseal.com to learn more.

About Catalyst Acoustics Group

Catalyst Acoustics Group is the parent company of an elite group of acoustic, seismic, vibration and noise control brands that together, offer the broadest portfolio of noise control solutions in the market today. The independent brands, channels to market, products and services offered by each business remain unique, while leveraging the scale, deep functional expertise, broad channel reach and significant financial resources. More information about Catalyst Acoustics Group is available on the corporate website, catalystacoustics.com.

Media Contact

Lisa Morrow, Catalyst Acoustics Group, 4135631819, [email protected], https://catalystacoustics.com/

SOURCE Catalyst Acoustics Group