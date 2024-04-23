Sound Seal Unveils Revitalized Industrial Section of Its Website

We simplified content wherever possible to more prominently display images and product specifications. Visitors to the site will find that all industrial division materials now reflect the organization's updated and refined branding. -Dana Heins, Catalyst Acoustics Group's Creative Manager Post this

Comparative imagery and content: Visitors to the site will notice an array of product cutaway images meant to educate and inform. Product descriptions detail differences in products across a line, with a focus on their applications and benefits.

Of the updates, Dana Heins, Catalyst Acoustics Group's Creative Manager shared that, "We simplified content wherever possible to more prominently display images and product specifications. Visitors to the site will find that all industrial division materials now reflect the organization's updated and refined branding."

"From my perspective, the most crucial website updates were around the industry pages," explained Lisa Morrow, Content Marketing Manager. "[The pages] really hone in on solutions and the way we've organized them will allow for future website growth as we enter the second project phase."

Those interested in learning more about Sound Seal or its noise control products may do so by visiting the company website: soundseal.com.

About Sound Seal

Since 1978, Sound Seal has been a leading manufacturer of acoustical noise control products, offering the widest product selection in the soundproofing industry with innovative solutions and outstanding customer service. Sound Seal consists of three product divisions: the Industrial Division that addresses in-plant and environmental noise control; the Architectural Division that handles interiors and finishes, including an award-winning line of WoodTrends products; and the Impacta Flooring Division that offers floor underlayments. Please visit soundseal.com to learn more.

About Catalyst Acoustics Group

Catalyst Acoustics Group is the parent company of an elite group of acoustic, seismic, vibration and noise control companies that together, offer the broadest portfolio of noise control solutions in the market today. The independent brands, channels to market, products and services offered by each business remain unique, while leveraging the scale, deep functional expertise, broad channel reach and significant financial resources. More information about Catalyst Acoustics Group is available on the corporate website, catalystacoustics.com.

Media Contact

Lisa Morrow, Catalyst Acoustics Group, 4135631819, [email protected], www.soundseal.com

SOURCE Catalyst Acoustics Group