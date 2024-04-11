Soundcloud Selects BuyDRM to Protect Streams with KeyOS MultiKey Managed Service

KeyOS MultiKey Managed Service Offering Protects Streaming Media from Piracy
AUSTIN, Texas, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BuyDRM, a leading content security services and solutions provider announced today that Soundcloud, one of the largest streaming music services in the world is using BuyDRM's KeyOS MultiKey Managed Service Offering (MSO) to prevent the unauthorized streaming of content and combat piracy. Soundcloud will run the KeyOS MSO in their own network allowing them to have more control of their content protection strategy while utilizing BuyDRM's award-winning KeyOS platform.
The KeyOS Content Security Platform is an award-winning, studio-approved Multi-DRM and Watermarking content security platform for music and video. BuyDRM's KeyOS Platform protects the assets of copyright holders and distributors with robust security services and solutions for high-value media and is trusted by many of the most prominent names in media & entertainment across the globe.
"Soundcloud is the new voice of music around the world with over 250 million tracks available and nearly 175 million monthly listeners," said Christopher Levy, BuyDRM CEO & Co-Founder. "We are excited to provide the content security that will support Soundcloud in protecting artists intellectual property and to creating the ability to deliver it in new and exciting ways."
"The ability to deploy BuyDRM's MultiKey MSO inside of our own network which offers unlimited scalability and flat rate pricing was an extremely attractive scenario for our use case," said Don Browning, Soundcloud, SVP of Data and Platform Engineering "the addition of Digital Rights Management on our platform will be a driver for many new features that Soundcloud has in store including downloads and offline playback."
About BuyDRM
BuyDRM™ is a leading global provider of content security services for the entertainment, education, enterprise, and hospitality industries. BuyDRM's KeyOS content security platform powers many of the largest brands in media and technology. With decades of market-leading
experience implementing commercial content security solutions and media technologies, BuyDRM has amassed substantial success stories for many of today's largest brands such as ABC (Australian Broadcasting Corporation), Daily Rounds, Deluxe Digital, EPIX, FuboTV, POPS Singapore, Rakuten Viki, Redbox, Roku, Samsung TV+, SBS Belgium, Showtime, Sinclair Digital, Soundcloud, Sportradar, TubiTV and ViaPlay.
For more information, please visit https://www.buydrm.com/
About Soundcloud
SoundCloud empowers artists and fans to connect and share through music. Founded in 2007, SoundCloud is an artist-first platform empowering artists to build and grow their careers by providing them with the most progressive tools, services, and resources. With over 375 million tracks from 40 million artists, the future of music is SoundCloud.
For more information, please visit https://www.soundcloud.com/
Media Contact
Hunter Levy, BuyDRM, +1.512.377.1340, [email protected], www.buydrm.com
SOURCE BuyDRM
