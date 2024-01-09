Sounder Analysis: NPR's News Podcasts Significantly Safer for Brands than General Population of News Podcasting

"We are thrilled to work with Sounder on this analysis," said Gina Garrubbo, President and CEO at National Public Media, NPR's sponsorship subsidiary. Post this

"We are thrilled to work with Sounder on this analysis," said Gina Garrubbo, President and CEO at National Public Media, NPR's sponsorship subsidiary. "NPR's award winning journalism and storytelling are a reflection of its commitment to providing the public with fact based, non-sensational reporting and content. NPR's 50 year heritage and leadership in audio journalism, as well as the hallmark style and tone of reporting, offers the audience a balanced and comprehensive take on world events."

Kal Amin, Co-Founder and CEO of Sounder, also remarked, "This collaboration showcases the power of data analytics in evaluating content quality. NPR's inventory stands out as a reliable and credible news source, offering safer and more suitable news inventory for brands. We're pleased to work with NPR on this analysis to help clarify the misconception that news content is not a brand-safe category."

About Sounder

Sounder is the AI-powered, end-to-end audio intelligence platform that is shaping the future of the entire audio ecosystem. Our proprietary technology brings together publishers, brands and agencies, ad tech marketplaces, and data partners to revolutionize how audio content is discovered, monetized, and optimized. We're proud to deliver unparalleled value to our partners and customers and maximize their audio advertising potential through AI-driven insights and solutions. Unlock the true value of audio content at sounder.ai.

