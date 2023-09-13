Sounder and Betches Media Partner to Bring Precision and Scale to Premium Podcast Advertising Inventory

"This partnership brings unprecedented precision and scale for their advertising partners and opens up additional monetizable inventory." Tweet this

"We're incredibly pleased to partner with Sounder, a podcast industry leader and best-in-class innovator," said David Spiegel, Chief Revenue Officer, Betches Media. "Sounder's AI technology is a powerful tool that will help us amplify our audio content and create more engaging experiences for our listeners."

"Betches Media is a premium podcast publisher and a leading voice for authentic and engaging female-driven narratives; we are thrilled to partner with them to help unlock even more value for their advertising partners," said Brittany Hall, Vice President of Sales and Client Success, Sounder. "This partnership brings unprecedented precision and scale for their advertising partners and opens up additional monetizable inventory."

The Sounder and Betches Media partnership is the latest example of the growing demand for AI-powered solutions in the podcast industry. As the podcast market continues to grow, publishers are looking for ways to better understand their content and create more effective advertising campaigns. Sounder's Audio Insights platform is a valuable tool for publishers who want to meet the needs of their advertisers and their listeners.

About Sounder

Sounder is the end-to-end data-driven intelligence platform that is shaping the future of the entire audio ecosystem. Our proprietary technology brings together publishers, brands and agencies, ad tech marketplaces, and data partners to revolutionize how audio content is discovered, monetized, and optimized. We're proud to deliver unparalleled value to our partners and customers and maximize their audio advertising potential through AI-driven insights and solutions. Unlock the true value of audio content at https://www.sounder.ai/.

About Betches Media

Betches Media is the most powerful humor platform for women on the internet, offering audiences a range of cutting-edge and culturally relevant content across web, social, podcasts and events. The multi-media entertainment and lifestyle brand was founded in 2011 by lifelong friends Aleen Dreksler (CEO), Sami Sage (CCO) and Jordana Abraham (CIO) during their senior year at Cornell University, and is one of the earliest digitally native media and entertainment companies founded and led by women. Today, Betches has a reach of 250M+ across all platforms connecting with fans across every touchpoint.

Betches has become a launchpad for women and LGBTQ+ comedians and has grown its loyal following for over a decade through its unique brand voice that expertly blends humor and relatability, covering a wide range of topics including pop culture, relationships, lifestyle, and news. Betches has cultivated an in-house team of the funniest and brightest minds who produce social media's most viral content across all platforms and boasts engagement 15x higher than competitors. A pioneer in the podcast industry, Betches' robust podcast network includes 14 original shows that offer entertainment, information and community for its passionate audience of millennial and gen z users. Since its inception, the founders have earned spots on The New York Times Bestseller List, launched a successful e-commerce shop, produced sold-out live shows across the country and been named to Forbes 30 Under 30.

For more information, visit http://www.betches.com

