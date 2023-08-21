Sounder Integrates with IRIS.TV, Expanding Its Data Signal Beyond Podcasts to CTV

"Our partnership with Sounder is a significant development in CTV advertising. With Sounder, marketers have a best-in-class audio-based product that provides accurate brand safety, suitability, and contextual insights for targeting CTV campaigns at scale." - Nancy Neumann-Grey, IRIS.TV. Tweet this

Sounder unlocks precise insights using the audio track of CTV content, a signal previously untapped to any degree of sophistication by legacy solutions for video. The world's leading media publishers, agencies, and marketplaces presently use Sounder to target podcast advertising campaigns. Now, for the first time, marketers can target CTV advertising using Sounder's solution, which maps the episode-level dialogue into industry-standard taxonomies for brand safety, suitability, and contextual targeting.

IRIS.TV simplifies the complexity and fragmentation of the video ecosystem across CTV and premium digital video, providing access, for the first time, to video-level data. The IRIS_ID provides a common data signal across supply partners, making it easier for advertisers to confidently buy CTV and premium video inventory based on video-level contextual, brand-safety analysis, and the specific topical nature of every video.

Kal Amin, CEO and Co-Founder of Sounder says "With IRIS.TV, we're thrilled to bring our AI-driven solution, trained at-scale on spoken word and purpose built for advertising, into the video advertising marketplace."

"Our partnership with Sounder is a significant development in CTV advertising," says Nancy Neumann-Grey, VP of Business Development, Data Partners of IRIS.TV. "We're excited to see the full potential of the dialogue unlocked in streaming advertising. With Sounder, marketers have a best-in-class audio-based product that provides accurate brand safety, suitability, and contextual insights for targeting CTV campaigns at scale."

About Sounder

Sounder is the end-to-end data-driven intelligence platform that is shaping the future of the entire audio ecosystem. Our proprietary technology brings together publishers, brands and agencies, ad tech marketplaces, and data partners to revolutionize how audio content is discovered, monetized, and optimized. We're proud to deliver unparalleled value to our partners and customers and maximize their audio advertising potential through AI-driven insights and solutions. Learn more at https://www.sounder.fm/.

About IRIS.TV

IRIS.TV is the only data platform built for video and CTV. We structure, connect, and activate the world's video-level data to create better viewing experiences and advertising outcomes. Our content identifier, the IRIS_ID, enables our partners to build scalable advertising solutions for contextual and brand-suitability planning, targeting, and measurement. Learn more about the IRIS_ID and the IRIS-enabled™ ecosystem of premium publishers, data partners, and ad platforms at http://www.iris.tv.

