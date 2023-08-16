Sounder Partners With Flightpath to Solve Forecasting Pain Points for Podcast Publishers

"Sounder's contextual targeting gives real-time packaging and brand safety options upon which we can now layer in reach and availability, giving publishers the tools to find, package, and sell significant opportunities to their buyers." - Sean Howard, CEO of Flightpath Tweet this

"Sounder and Flightpath are both committed to building world-class technology to help podcast publishers grow their businesses," said Kal Amin, CEO and co-founder of Sounder. "By combining Sounder's groundbreaking audio intelligence with Flightpath's innovative forecasting tools, we provide publishers a more comprehensive solution to help them scale and reach their full potential."

"We are thrilled to partner with Sounder," said Sean Howard, CEO of Flightpath. "Sounder's contextual targeting gives real-time packaging and brand safety options upon which we can now layer in reach and availability, giving publishers the tools to find, package, and sell significant opportunities to their buyers."

The partnership between Sounder and Flightpath is a significant step forward in the evolution of podcast advertising. By providing publishers with the best available contextual targeting solution paired with the fastest and most accurate forecasting tools, publishers and advertisers will have safer, relevant and more effective campaign targeting tools without sacrificing reach or ease-of-use.

About Sounder

Sounder is the end-to-end data-driven intelligence platform that is shaping the future of the entire audio ecosystem. Our proprietary technology brings together publishers, brands and agencies, ad tech marketplaces, and data partners to revolutionize how audio content is discovered, monetized, and optimized. We're proud to deliver unparalleled value to our partners and customers and maximize their audio advertising potential through AI-driven insights and solutions. Learn more at sounder.fm.

About Flightpath

Flightpath is the yield prediction and ad optimization platform for the creator-based economy; where podcasting is one of the fastest growing and most under-served of advertising channels. Our yield platform provides fast and trusted sales availability, campaign and order performance monitoring and prediction, and the tools to scale your podcast ad businesses across multiple DAI and sales automation platforms.

