Soundful AI Music Platform Rockets out of Beta with the launch of its groundbreaking "Soundful Collabs" Series in Partnership with Superstar Artists

"This innovation is a huge step towards leveraging the promise of AI to inspire creativity while also rewarding artists and other rights holders with ethical and meaningful income." -- Dia El All, Founder and CEO of Soundful

Soundful collabs are available to the platform's Premium subscribers with an additional fee to allow for finished track creation and downloads. Additionally, the Collabs program opens up a new revenue channel for collaboration partners to earn income from each transaction through a generous revenue split.

Soundful, which launched its beta just a year ago, has rocketed to more than half a million users, with the majority of the growth coming in the last 90 days. The momentum has also attracted some of the world's leading consumer brands, who are beginning to leverage Soundful for bulk content contracts to be used for their advertising, social media content, games, promo videos, vlogs, and podcasts.

Secret until now, Soundful is also announcing a coveted cohort of early Backers. They include world-renowned artists and producers as well as the most sought-after leaders from across the music, creative, and technology industries. Investors from the music industry include artists, producers and managers like 3LAU, Axwell, Kaskade, Matteo Milleri (Anyma), Matthew Koma, Starrah, Chris Comstock, GUNNAR, Autograf, Jonas Tempel, Steve Angello via one of his business ventures, and media executives including Tom Staggs, Neil Jacobson, Justin Kalifowitz, David Unger, Alex Harrow, Evan Baker, Carl Vernersson, Nick Jarjour, and Top Dawg Entertainment. From the media and tech world, Dave Stone, Head of Music at Banajay, and Hugo Leprince and Tim Collins who founded Creed Media, Squeak E. Clean studios, Marco Palladino, the CTO and co-founder of Kong, and investor Jeff Gehlcomplete the early-stage investor cohort.

Soundful co-founder and board member Neil Jacobson, CEO of Hallwood Media said, "My thesis is and has always been that the growing number of musicians coming online globally who are learning that they don't need to be instrumentalists in order to be copyrightable musicians, is one of the most exciting movements in music. Soundful is the bridge to both creators and those who need affordable, licensable music at scale through the most seamless platform that exists. The more people learn to create music, the more their ear as a listener will be developed. The developed ear is what will drive sophistication, thereby higher quality music overall."

About Soundful:

Soundful AI helps users generate distinctive studio-quality music across most popular genres. The platform is powered by artificial intelligence algorithms that are human-trained and guided by music theory and are never trained on copywritten material. The platform is built for content creators, artists, music producers, brands, and creative agencies looking for unique royalty-free music that is of the highest creative and sonic quality.

