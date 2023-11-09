Soundful AI Music Platform Rockets out of Beta with the launch of its groundbreaking "Soundful Collabs" Series in Partnership with Superstar Artists

3LAU, Axwell, Autograf, CB Mix, DJ White Shadow, Kaskade, and Starrah are the first artists announced by Soundful to make their "sonic DNA" available in the Collabs program
SAN DIEGO, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Soundful, the recognized leader in AI-generated music production recently exited its Beta phase and today announced that it has launched a groundbreaking Human+AI Music Production Collaboration campaign titled "Soundful Collabs". In the first-of-its-kind campaign, the company worked hand-in-hand with some of the world's top artists and producers to capture their core musical aesthetic, or "Sonic DNA." These collaborations enable users to create one-of-a-kind tracks that sound like their favorite artists, while simultaneously pioneering a clear and ethical path for content monetization. The initial launch includes high-profile EDM legends 3LAU, Autograf, and Kaskade, as well as Pop and Hip-Hop super-producers CB Mix, DJ White Shadow, and Starrah. Soundful has also announced it's working with dozens of other artists, producers, and labels to join the program, providing regular additions to the collab campaign.
"Working directly with this elite group of talented stars to adapt our technology to their signature sounds was a very ambitious undertaking, and quite honestly, took some world-class creativity and engineering to pull it off," said the company's founder and CEO Diaa El All. "I'm incredibly proud that our subscribers can now create tracks in the sound of some of their idols. It's a huge step towards leveraging the promise of AI to inspire creativity while also rewarding artists and other rights holders with ethical and meaningful income."
Soundful collabs are available to the platform's Premium subscribers with an additional fee to allow for finished track creation and downloads. Additionally, the Collabs program opens up a new revenue channel for collaboration partners to earn income from each transaction through a generous revenue split.
Soundful, which launched its beta just a year ago, has rocketed to more than half a million users, with the majority of the growth coming in the last 90 days. The momentum has also attracted some of the world's leading consumer brands, who are beginning to leverage Soundful for bulk content contracts to be used for their advertising, social media content, games, promo videos, vlogs, and podcasts.
Secret until now, Soundful is also announcing a coveted cohort of early Backers. They include world-renowned artists and producers as well as the most sought-after leaders from across the music, creative, and technology industries. Investors from the music industry include artists, producers and managers like 3LAU, Axwell, Kaskade, Matteo Milleri (Anyma), Matthew Koma, Starrah, Chris Comstock, GUNNAR, Autograf, Jonas Tempel, Steve Angello via one of his business ventures, and media executives including Tom Staggs, Neil Jacobson, Justin Kalifowitz, David Unger, Alex Harrow, Evan Baker, Carl Vernersson, Nick Jarjour, and Top Dawg Entertainment. From the media and tech world, Dave Stone, Head of Music at Banajay, and Hugo Leprince and Tim Collins who founded Creed Media, Squeak E. Clean studios, Marco Palladino, the CTO and co-founder of Kong, and investor Jeff Gehlcomplete the early-stage investor cohort.
Soundful co-founder and board member Neil Jacobson, CEO of Hallwood Media said, "My thesis is and has always been that the growing number of musicians coming online globally who are learning that they don't need to be instrumentalists in order to be copyrightable musicians, is one of the most exciting movements in music. Soundful is the bridge to both creators and those who need affordable, licensable music at scale through the most seamless platform that exists. The more people learn to create music, the more their ear as a listener will be developed. The developed ear is what will drive sophistication, thereby higher quality music overall."
About Soundful:
Soundful AI helps users generate distinctive studio-quality music across most popular genres. The platform is powered by artificial intelligence algorithms that are human-trained and guided by music theory and are never trained on copywritten material. The platform is built for content creators, artists, music producers, brands, and creative agencies looking for unique royalty-free music that is of the highest creative and sonic quality.
More information about Soundful can be found at soundful.com
Media Contact
John Vlautin, Soundful, 1 818-763-9800, [email protected], https://soundful.com/
SOURCE Soundful
Share this article