Soundful and SoundCloud partner with Kaskade for a First-Of-Its-Kind AI Songwriting Competition

The first-place winner will have their track completed and released by Kaskade as a featured artist, perform live with Kaskade at one of his upcoming shows, and receive a two-year Soundful Pro plan, one year of SoundCloud Next Pro, a $1,000 cash prize from Soundful, as well as up to $1,000 towards travel expenses for the meet and greet. The second-place winner will receive a one-year Soundful Pro plan, release on Arkade, and a $500 cash prize. Watch Kaskade talk about his views on AI, creativity and the songwriting contest in a video HERE.

For more information, including detailed rules and submission guidelines, please visit here.

Download hi-res Kaskade photos by Jodi Nelson here, additional contest assets here.

About Soundful:

Soundful AI helps users generate distinctive studio-quality music across most popular genres. The platform is powered by artificial intelligence algorithms that are human-trained and guided by music theory and are never trained on copywritten material. The platform is built for content creators, artists, music producers, brands, and creative agencies looking for unique royalty-free music that is of the highest creative and sonic quality.

More information about Soundful can be found at soundful.com.

About SoundCloud:

SoundCloud empowers artists and fans to connect and share through music. Founded in 2007, SoundCloud is an artist-first platform empowering artists to build and grow their careers by providing them with the most progressive tools, services, and resources. With over 400 million tracks from 40 million artists, the future of music is SoundCloud.

Media Contacts:

John Vlautin

Soundful/SpinLab Communications

[email protected]

Molly Sheban

Soundful/SpinLab Communications

[email protected]

Koko Black

SoundCloud Communications

[email protected]

