Soundful and SoundCloud partner with Kaskade for a First-Of-Its-Kind AI Songwriting Competition

Enter for a chance to perform alongside Kaskade and release on his label Arkade by generating a song on Soundful using Kaskade's Collab
SAN DIEGO, July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Soundful, the recognized leader in AI-powered, ethically-trained music generation, announced a groundbreaking songwriting competition with Kaskade and artist-first global platform, SoundCloud. The first-of-its-kind AI music competition, which was launched today, offers aspiring artists an unparalleled opportunity to showcase their songwriting talents, as well as win a chance to perform live alongside Kaskade, and release a track on his esteemed label, Arkade.
Participants are invited to visit Soundful.com starting today, where they can create a track from Kaskade's Collab style. Soundful Collabs capture artists' core music musical aesthetic, or "Sonic DNA," enabling users to create one-of-a-kind tracks that sound like their favorite artists. Participants are encouraged to modify the track to reflect their unique style. All submissions must be made via SoundCloud HERE by August 12, 2024.
The first-place winner will have their track completed and released by Kaskade as a featured artist, perform live with Kaskade at one of his upcoming shows, and receive a two-year Soundful Pro plan, one year of SoundCloud Next Pro, a $1,000 cash prize from Soundful, as well as up to $1,000 towards travel expenses for the meet and greet. The second-place winner will receive a one-year Soundful Pro plan, release on Arkade, and a $500 cash prize. Watch Kaskade talk about his views on AI, creativity and the songwriting contest in a video HERE.
For more information, including detailed rules and submission guidelines, please visit here.
Download hi-res Kaskade photos by Jodi Nelson here, additional contest assets here.
About Soundful:
Soundful AI helps users generate distinctive studio-quality music across most popular genres. The platform is powered by artificial intelligence algorithms that are human-trained and guided by music theory and are never trained on copywritten material. The platform is built for content creators, artists, music producers, brands, and creative agencies looking for unique royalty-free music that is of the highest creative and sonic quality.
More information about Soundful can be found at soundful.com.
About SoundCloud:
SoundCloud empowers artists and fans to connect and share through music. Founded in 2007, SoundCloud is an artist-first platform empowering artists to build and grow their careers by providing them with the most progressive tools, services, and resources. With over 400 million tracks from 40 million artists, the future of music is SoundCloud.
Media Contacts:
John Vlautin
Soundful/SpinLab Communications
Molly Sheban
Soundful/SpinLab Communications
Koko Black
SoundCloud Communications
Media Contact
John Vlautin, Soundful, 1 818-763-9800, [email protected], soundful.com
SOURCE Soundful
Share this article