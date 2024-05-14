Soundful is the first AI music platform to enable stem exporting directly to Ableton Live

"Today's launch is illustrative of the commitment we made on day one. Enabling stem downloads natively into Ableton is a loud signal to our community and the industry, that if you are serious about what you do, we invite you to join us at Soundful." Post this

Launched in 2022, Soundful has consistently released new capabilities designed to advantage music professionals. The company's "Soundful Collabs" featuring iconic partners such as Kaskade, Starrah, 3LAU, DJ White Shadow, and Autograf, is made possible through a deep collaboration with the artists to train the company's AI engine to recreate their signature production style unlocking the ability for Soundful users to generate one-of-a-kind music that resembles their favorite artists. Adding stem downloads in the native Ableton ALS file format gives users instant flexibility. Combined, this release and the Collab partnerships pioneer a clear and ethical path for content monetization with artists while simultaneously giving users unprecedented power to add their creative spark.

Soundful's user base has grown to more than a million users. The company has also attracted globally recognized brands who are engaging Soundful's enterprise solutions to replace the cumbersome and timely process of bulk music licensing. Instead, they are contracting Soundful to create large libraries of content for use on all front-line content including brand advertising, social media content, games, promo videos, vlogs, experiences, and podcasts.

About Soundful:

Soundful AI helps users generate distinctive studio-quality music across most popular genres. The platform is powered by artificial intelligence algorithms that are human-trained and guided by music theory and are never trained on copywritten material. The platform is built for content creators, artists, music producers, brands, and creative agencies looking for unique royalty-free music that is of the highest creative and sonic quality.

