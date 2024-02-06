Sounds Profitable Spearheads First-Ever Official SXSW x Podcasting - Sound Summit for 2024

Podcasting, once an afterthought, is now a vital force with millions of podcasts, substantial listenership and projected revenue of over $2 billion. This year, we're pushing for its rightful place at SXSW. Post this

SXSW x Podcasting - Sound Summit Agenda:

Session: audiochuck x MrBallen: The Business of True Crime | 10-11 a.m. CT : Enjoy a fireside chat with Kylie Low and Brittany Bigelow from audiochuck, and John "MrBallen" Allen and Nick Witters from Ballen Studios. Acquire industry insights on monetization, audience feedback, and content evolution. Hear opening remarks on "Why Podcasting?" from partner The Roost, a leading podcast network for creators that connects talent with the advertisers that understand them best.

Session: The New Influence Frontier: Familiar Voices in Podcasting | 2:30-3:30 p.m. CT : Plunge into the realm of celebrity podcasting as actors and reality stars offer insights in a dynamic panel moderated by NPR's Brittany Luse . Featured speakers for the event include Christy Carlson Romano , known for "Kim Possible" and co-founder of PodCo, creator-led podcast network. Nick Viall , associated with "The Bachelor" and Advertisecast, and Dave Coulier , renowned for his role in "Full House" and involvement with Full House Rewind, will also share their perspectives. The panel will start with ESPN/Good Karma Brands, a media and marketing company specializing in using national and local sports, and local news to build brands and connect with fans through audio, video, digital, and events, sharing insights on 'Why Podcasting?'

"Podcasting's audience keeps growing every year, and we are delighted to be able to showcase this engaging medium for the first time in a full-day, official event at SXSW," said Sounds Profitable partner, Tom Webster. "Podcasts work for listeners, and they work for advertisers – we are looking forward to showing the SXSW audience the new face of audio."

For more information about Sounds Profitable, visit soundsprofitable.com. To check out Sounds Profitable's SXSW 2024 brand page, click here. Tickets to SXSW 2024 are now available and can be purchased at sxsw.com/attend. Individuals must have an Interactive ticket or higher to attend SXSW x Podcasting - Sound Summit. Grab a seat early, the event is first come, first serve with limited capacity of up to 250 people. Video and audio content of the event will be made available online within a week following the close of SXSW x Podcasting at soundsprofitable.com. To view the complete SXSW 2024 agenda, visit schedule.sxsw.com.

