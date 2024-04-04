Sounds Profitable Study Reveals Podcast Listeners Pay Greater Attention to Ads Than Other Media Consumers

"These results clearly show that podcasting holds its own against any media platform as an advertising vehicle, and in fact leads the way in many key measures," said Tom Webster, partner at Sounds Profitable. Post this

Key findings from the study include:

71% of podcast listeners are willing to learn more about the brands that advertise on podcasts – higher than any other medium – and 63% of respondents said their favorite podcasts' sponsorship messages are less annoying than other ads.

Podcast listeners pay more attention to ads than listeners of other media and are more likely to listen to ads all the way through on podcasts compared to other platforms tested.

As a result, podcast listeners are more likely to take action:

65% indicated they are likely to look for more information about brands that advertise in podcasts.

59% would recommend such brands to others.

53% would be likely to purchase a brand they heard advertised on a podcast.

78% of weekly podcast users took action after seeing or hearing an ad.

In addition to the general advertising survey questions, Sounds Profitable selected five leading brands (GEICO, State Farm, Amazon, Walmart, and HelloFresh) and analyzed how they were perceived by users of podcasts, YouTube, and Streaming TV across four standard brand measures: Awareness, Favorability, Consideration, and Purchase. This group represents four heavy cross-channel advertisers and one top podcast advertiser (HelloFresh).

To test these brands, Sounds Profitable looked at the difference between the general population and weekly users for each of the three media channels, and learned the following:

For HelloFresh, a very active podcast advertiser, the differential between the general population and podcast listeners was 9% for Awareness, 10% for Favorability, 9% for Consideration, and 13% for Purchase (the highest positive differentials in the study).

Podcast listeners also led all four brand metrics for GEICO and State Farm, two of the four metrics for Amazon, and led or were tied for all four metrics for Walmart.

The average positive differentials for the average metrics across all five brands were led by weekly podcast listeners, with these results:

Awareness: +5% (CTV and YouTube were both +2%)

Favorability: +4% (CTV and YouTube were both +1%)

Consideration: +5% (CTV +3%, YouTube +2%)

Purchase: +9% (CTV and YouTube were both +3%)

"We expected the results for podcasting to be superior with HelloFresh, which is a heavy podcast advertiser; however, we did not necessarily expect to see podcast listeners lead the way with all five brands," said Tom Webster, partner at Sounds Profitable. "These results clearly show that podcasting holds its own against any media platform as an advertising vehicle, and in fact leads the way in many key measures."

Methodology: The Ad Bargain was sponsored by Wondery, Spreaker, Betterhelp, ESPN Podcasts, Libsyn Ads, SiriusXM Podcast Network, NPR, and Paramount in partnership with Sounds Profitable. The study was conducted by Signal Hill Insights and comprised an online study of 2,020 Americans, ages 18+, weighted to US Census Data.

To review the full findings from The Ad Bargain study, download a free copy here. To learn more about Sounds Profitable, visit soundsprofitable.com.

About Sounds Profitable

Sounds Profitable is the leading voice of significance for the digital audio industry. Founded in 2020 by advertising and technology veteran, Bryan Barletta, and digital audio expert, Tom Webster, Sounds Profitable offers a range of educational resources and advisory services to the podcasting sector. Featuring pioneering research, a newsletter with more than 8,500 subscribers, five daily podcasts and a weekly, forward-thinking podcast covering the essential news of podcasting, Sounds Profitable equips individuals and brands with the tools needed to level up their knowledge, effectively monetize content and ultimately grow the entire industry into an inclusive space that financially supports corporations and independents alike. With its 150 partners and growing, Sounds Profitable is committed to setting the course for the future of the audio business. For more information, please visit soundsprofitable.com and follow along on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/sounds-profitable.

Media Contact

Eliza Kjar, Palmer Public, 1 7125517774, [email protected], www.palmerpublic.com

SOURCE Sounds Profitable