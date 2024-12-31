SounExchange's 2024 Top Tracks & Breakout Creators Revealed

"I am always impressed with the wide-ranging styles that make up the Breakout Creators list. The diversity of these creators and their music speaks volumes about the ability of all genres to break through and find listeners." - SoundExchange President and CEO, Michael Huppe. Post this

Teddy Swims notches a second cut on the list with "The Door" at No. 17. Doja Cat also earns two slots on the 2024 tracks list, with "Paint the Town Red" at No. 6 and "Agora Hills" at No. 9 – both from her 2023 album Scarlet. Others scoring two tracks in the top 20 were Miley Cyrus and SZA – Cyrus at No. 10 with "Flowers" (last year's No. 1 track) and "Used to Be Young" at No. 13, and SZA with "Snooze" (last year's No. 13) landing at 14 and "Saturn" at No. 18.

SoundExchange's 2024 Top 20 Breakout Creators list is made up of artists who gained traction for their music and talent this year. This data-based set reflects these creators' first significant streaming activity, fueled by strong debuts or career highlight releases that connected with wider audiences.

Topping 2024's Breakout Creators list is South African-born British singer/songwriter/producer Kenya Grace. Her single "Strangers" landed her on top of the U.K. singles chart in 2023 and it finishes out the SoundExchange 2024 Top Tracks list at No. 20.

Grace is followed on the list by country Dasha, whose track "Austin (Boots Stop Workin')" went viral on TikTok and reached No. 18 on The Billboard Hot 100. Florida-based rapper BossMan Dlow, whose single "Get in with Me" found its audience on TikTok and Instagram, clocks in at No. 3, followed by Virginia singer/songwriter Tommy Richman in the fourth position, fueled by his hit single "Million Dollar Baby" (which peaked at No. 2 on The Billboard Hot 100).

At No. 5 on the Top 20 Breakout Creators list is Chappel Roan, followed by Shaboozey, which comes as no surprise as 2024 has been a banner year for both artists. Roan has been riding a wave of popularity stemming from her live performances and popular tracks "Good Luck, Babe!," "Pink Pony Club," and "Femininomenon," while Shaboozey set a record for a solo artist topping The Billboard Hot 100 for 18 weeks with "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" and ties Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road" (featuring Billy Ray Cyrus) as the longest running No. 1 in the chart's history.

"The annual SoundExchange lists offer a fascinating look at the artists and tracks that have captivated audiences throughout the year – all based on data from satellite and internet radio outlets operating under the licenses we administer," said Michael Huppe, President and CEO of SoundExchange. "I am always impressed with the wide-ranging styles that make up the Breakout Creators list – country, pop, hip-hop, regional Mexican, alt-rock, and more. The diversity of these creators and their music speaks volumes about the ability of all genres to break through and find listeners."

Since 2003, SoundExchange has maintained its commitment to ensuring creators are paid fairly for their work through advocacy, innovation, and efforts to create a fairer music industry for all. 2024 saw SoundExchange pass the milestone of cumulative distributions of $11 billion.

SOUNDEXCHANGE 2024 TOP 20 TRACKS

1. "Lovin on Me" – Jack Harlow

2. "Lose Control" – Teddy Swims

3. "Greedy" – Tate Mcrae

4. "Fast Car" – Luke Combs

5. "Too Sweet" – Hozier

6. "Paint the Town Red" – Doja Cat

7. "Water" – Tyla

8. "Lil Boo Thang" – Paul Russell

9. "Agora Hills" – Doja Cat

10. "Flowers" – Miley Cyrus

11. "I Remember Everything" (featuring Kacey Musgraves) – Zach Bryan

12. "Beautiful Things" – Benson Boone

13. "Used to be Young" – Miley Cyrus

14. "Snooze" – SZA

15. "Cruel Summer" – Taylor Swift

16. "Feather" – Sabrina Carpenter

17. "The Door" – Teddy Swims

18. "Saturn" - SZA

19. "On My Mama" – Victoria Monét

20. "Strangers" – Kenya Grace

SOUNDEXCHANGE 2024 BREAKOUT CREATORS

1. Kenya Grace

2. Dasha

3. BossMan Dlow

4. Tommy Richman

5. Chappell Roan

6. Shaboozey

7. Djo

8. Knox

9. Xavi

10. Sexyy Red

11. Cooper Alan

12. Myles Smith

13. Michael Marcagi

14. Good Neighbours

15. Ivory Scott

16. The Red Clay Strays

17. Artemas

18. Kelsey Hart

19. Seph Schlueter

20. Willow Avalon

