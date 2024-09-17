Source7 and Oyster Data Partner to Enhance Property Asset Management

"We are excited to partner with Oyster Data to empower property owners with smarter, data-driven decisions," said Brian Webb, President of Source7. Post this

Source7 has been at the forefront of delivering strategic insights that enhance profitability and improve the resident experience. By transforming unstructured and unused asset data into actionable intelligence, Source7 empowers residential property owners and managers to make informed decisions that extend the lifespan of household appliances and major mechanicals. This partnership with Oyster Data expands Source7's reach and impact within the SFR market, allowing for broader application of its cutting-edge technology.

Oyster Data offers a groundbreaking solution that revolutionizes property asset management. By establishing a singular repository—the "Oyster"—for properties, the platform proactively collects, structures, and operationalizes critical property information. Oyster Data's AI-driven models provide comprehensive property insights, enabling SFR operators and asset managers to anticipate needs, optimize operations, and forecast capital expenses with greater accuracy.

"We are excited to partner with Oyster Data and bring our asset intelligence capabilities to their innovative platform," said Brian Webb, President of Source7. "This collaboration will empower property owners and managers with the tools they need to make smarter, data-driven decisions that not only protect their assets but also enhance the living experience for residents."

Joe Stockton, Co-Founder & CEO of Oyster Data, added, "Integrating Source7's cutting-edge asset intelligence into our platform is a game-changer for the SFR market and other real estate asset classes. Together, we are providing owner-operators and managers with a comprehensive solution that drives efficiency, reduces costs, and fosters proactive property care across their entire portfolios."

The integration of Source7's technology with Oyster Data's platform is now available, offering property managers the ability to leverage the most advanced tools in the industry to enhance their operations and drive profitability.

About Source7

Source7 is a data company that delivers real-time actionable insights on household appliances and major mechanicals for residential property managers and insurance carriers in the US. By pioneering "asset intelligence" for property managers, Source7 enables more strategic data-driven maintenance and strategic CapEx decisions that enhance NOI across organizations.

About Oyster Data

Oyster Data offers a comprehensive data management solution for real estate owner-operators, asset managers, and property managers. The platform creates a robust system of record for each property and uses AI-driven models to optimize operations and forecast capital expenses, revolutionizing property asset management by providing a systemic solution that anticipates needs, empowers efficient decision-making, and fosters proactive care for homes.

Media Contact

Arlene Kim, Source7, 1 4156831411, [email protected], source7.com

