Source7 and Oyster Data Partner to Enhance Property Asset Management

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Source7, a leading data company specializing in real-time actionable insights on household appliances and major mechanicals, is proud to announce its strategic partnership with Oyster Data, a premier provider of AI-driven property & asset management data solutions for owners and operators. This collaboration brings Source7's pioneering "asset intelligence" to Oyster Data's advanced platform, creating a transformative solution for property owners, operators, and asset managers.
With this partnership, Source7's deep asset risk and feature datasets, computer vision technology, and real-time API-based connectivity are now fully integrated into Oyster Data's innovative platform. This integration will allow property managers to harness unparalleled, structured asset intelligence, enabling them to make data-driven maintenance decisions, optimize capital expenditures (CapEx), and ultimately enhance Net Operating Income (NOI) across their portfolios.
Source7 has been at the forefront of delivering strategic insights that enhance profitability and improve the resident experience. By transforming unstructured and unused asset data into actionable intelligence, Source7 empowers residential property owners and managers to make informed decisions that extend the lifespan of household appliances and major mechanicals. This partnership with Oyster Data expands Source7's reach and impact within the SFR market, allowing for broader application of its cutting-edge technology.
Oyster Data offers a groundbreaking solution that revolutionizes property asset management. By establishing a singular repository—the "Oyster"—for properties, the platform proactively collects, structures, and operationalizes critical property information. Oyster Data's AI-driven models provide comprehensive property insights, enabling SFR operators and asset managers to anticipate needs, optimize operations, and forecast capital expenses with greater accuracy.
"We are excited to partner with Oyster Data and bring our asset intelligence capabilities to their innovative platform," said Brian Webb, President of Source7. "This collaboration will empower property owners and managers with the tools they need to make smarter, data-driven decisions that not only protect their assets but also enhance the living experience for residents."
Joe Stockton, Co-Founder & CEO of Oyster Data, added, "Integrating Source7's cutting-edge asset intelligence into our platform is a game-changer for the SFR market and other real estate asset classes. Together, we are providing owner-operators and managers with a comprehensive solution that drives efficiency, reduces costs, and fosters proactive property care across their entire portfolios."
The integration of Source7's technology with Oyster Data's platform is now available, offering property managers the ability to leverage the most advanced tools in the industry to enhance their operations and drive profitability.
About Source7
Source7 is a data company that delivers real-time actionable insights on household appliances and major mechanicals for residential property managers and insurance carriers in the US. By pioneering "asset intelligence" for property managers, Source7 enables more strategic data-driven maintenance and strategic CapEx decisions that enhance NOI across organizations.
About Oyster Data
Oyster Data offers a comprehensive data management solution for real estate owner-operators, asset managers, and property managers. The platform creates a robust system of record for each property and uses AI-driven models to optimize operations and forecast capital expenses, revolutionizing property asset management by providing a systemic solution that anticipates needs, empowers efficient decision-making, and fosters proactive care for homes.
