Source.ag Welcomes Trish Malarkey as Independent Director to the Board and Expands Leadership Team with a Suite of Senior Executives

Trish Malarkey has been appointed as the independent Director to the board. With a career spanning three decades in food and agricultural innovation, Malarkey has an extensive history of leadership in research and development roles at prominent multinational corporations, including DSM and Syngenta. Coupled with her active experience in advising start up companies and her tenure as a Non-Executive Director at Novozymes, Malarkey is poised to significantly support Source's journey into its forthcoming expansion phase.

Malarkey highlighted: "I am thrilled to take on the role of Independent Director to the board at Source.ag at a very exciting time for the company. As the global population continues to grow, there is a growing need for sustainable and efficient food production. One solution to this challenge is scaling greenhouse technology. The Source.ag team has demonstrated that they are cracking the code of plant biology with AI, empowering growers worldwide with tools that increase vegetable yields and enable them to operate their facilities more efficiently and accelerate their business growth. I am looking forward to supporting Source.ag in its mission to deliver more healthy food to more people while respecting the limits of our planet's sustainability.''

Source.ag has also appointed a new CFO, Claire Tange, to the board. Tange previously was CFO at Fastned and Dott and is the founder of Joanna Invests, a platform that empowers women to become angel investors and invest in female entrepreneurs.

Previously at the helm of Mollie's commercial operations, Derek Vreeburg has taken on the role of Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). As CCO, Vreeburg will concentrate on cultivating robust commercial partnerships and achieving Source's ambitious growth plans, not only within the Netherlands but also on a global scale.

Eva Laumans has joined as a new VP of People and Culture. Prior to joining Source.ag, Laumans acted as Global HR Manager at Booking.com and as Head of HR at CarNext.com. Her role will encompass not only driving Source's expansion, but also ensuring that the organization maintains its reputation as an exceptional workplace.

Rien Kamman, CEO and co-founder of Source.ag, said: "These exciting hires serve as the highest expression of trust in our mission, and will help accelerate our ability to democratize access to fruit and vegetables without breaking planetary boundaries. The extended team is uniquely positioned to support Source.ag in our ambitious plans to change the game in greenhouse agriculture as we continue to develop our AI technology to empower growers worldwide to accelerate their growth and increase their vegetable yields while also lowering resource usage."

Source.ag's advanced AI technology empowers growers worldwide to accelerate their growth and operate their facilities more efficiently, resulting in increased vegetable yields and more sustainable practices. Source.ag focuses on the largest global fresh vegetable segments such as tomatoes and peppers, with the ambition to ultimately help all fruit and vegetable growers.

About Source.ag: Source.ag is accelerating access to fresh fruit and vegetables by empowering the world's growers with AI. Founded in 2020 by Rien Kamman (CEO) and Ernst van Bruggen (CPO), Source.ag has brought together a team of experienced engineers and plant scientists and has partnered with the world's leading growers to build the sector's most advanced artificial intelligence. Their proprietary algorithms simulate plant behavior to define and execute optimal cultivation strategies, taking into account millions of data points on climate, biology, and resources. By enabling more growers to operate more facilities more efficiently through pioneering tech, Source.ag is making greenhouse agriculture accessible, profitable and globally scalable. They're on a mission to provide nutritious food to more people, using fewer resources.

Anoeck Eckhardt, 49Stories, 1 778-772-0754

