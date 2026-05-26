SourceHound Launches AI-Powered Sourcing Platform to Help Resellers and Collectors Find Profitable Inventory Faster

"Most people don't fail at reselling because they can't sell," said Sara E. Davila, Co-Founder and Head of Go-to-Market at SourceHound. "They fail because sourcing profitable inventory is fragmented, time consuming, and based on instinct instead of data. We built SourceHound to change that." Post this

"Most people don't fail at reselling because they can't sell," said Sara E. Davila, Co-Founder and Head of Go-to-Market at SourceHound. "They fail because sourcing profitable inventory is fragmented, time consuming, and based on instinct instead of data. We built SourceHound to change that."

The platform continuously scans online marketplaces and surfaces sourcing opportunities based on user-defined criteria, historical resale trends, estimated margins, and marketplace demand signals. Instead of manually hunting through thousands of listings, users receive curated opportunities designed to help them act faster and make more informed buying decisions.

SourceHound was initially inspired by the founding team's own resale business, where manual sourcing workflows evolved into internal tooling that consistently identified profitable opportunities across categories like gaming, collectibles, and luxury goods.

"We realized the hardest part of resale isn't selling the item — it's finding the item before everyone else does," said Tom Ganka Co-Founder and Head of Product at SourceHound. "The existing tooling in the market is either built for enterprise retailers or hobbyists. We wanted to create something that feels intelligent, approachable, and actually useful for modern resellers."

At launch, SourceHound is focused on helping users:

Monitor live marketplace listings

Identify underpriced inventory opportunities

Estimate resale value and profit margins

Track sourcing opportunities across categories

Reduce manual sourcing time

Make faster buying decisions using AI-powered analysis

The company believes the broader resale and secondary market economy is entering a new phase where sourcing intelligence becomes increasingly valuable as marketplaces grow more competitive.

"AI is changing how people work," Davila added. "We think it will also fundamentally change how people source, buy, flip, and build businesses online. SourceHound isn't just a scraper. It's the beginning of sourcing intelligence infrastructure for the resale economy."

To celebrate the launch, the company is hosting an interactive Boston Tech Week event titled Can You Make $1,000 Before Breakfast? where attendees will compete to identify profitable sourcing opportunities using the platform in real time.

SourceHound is currently onboarding early users and plans to expand platform capabilities over time to support additional marketplaces, categories, and AI-driven sourcing workflows.

About SourceHound

SourceHound is an AI-powered sourcing intelligence platform helping resellers, collectors, and entrepreneurs identify profitable inventory opportunities faster. Built by operators with backgrounds in data infrastructure, machine learning, enterprise software, and secondary market resale, the platform combines marketplace monitoring, resale intelligence, and margin analysis to streamline the sourcing process.

Learn more at sourcehound.ai.

Media Contact

Sara E. Davila, MoonLight Markteing, 1 8323805798, [email protected], www.moonlightmarketing.io

SOURCE SourceHound