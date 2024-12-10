South Africa's Simba Chips Powered by Penetron Anti-Microbial Concrete Protection from MIC

Penetron was the preferred concrete waterproofing and protection solution thanks to the overall product performance, our technical support, and success with previous projects that faced similar challenges. Post this

As part of PepsiCo's ongoing modernization and expansion efforts for its Simba Chips brand, a food waste-to-energy plant at its Johannesburg production facility has begun operations. The new plant relies on a cutting-edge waste processing technology to minimize methane emissions and the company's dependence on the country's insecure national electricity grid.

The Simba Chips power plant is able to convert up to 11,500 metric tons of food scraps, fryer waste, and wastewater sludge into 800 kW (kilowatts) of renewable electricity each year using a high solids anaerobic digestion technology developed by Anaergia, a Canadian provider of waste processing solutions. In addition to generating electricity, this process also provides natural fertilizer for PepsiCo's farm plantations in South Africa.

"By converting food waste into renewable energy, the American soft drink and food giant relies on a novel technology to reduce the company's carbon footprint," explains Johan van Wyk, Technical Engineering Support for Penetron Africa. "The new facility will help reduce operating costs and enhance resiliency with a source of carbon-neutral energy."

Anaerobic digestion is the process by which living microorganisms are mixed in a tank with organic waste material to produce biomethane, a renewable natural gas. This technology is able to digest virtually any organic material – from food waste and solids in wastewater to animal manure – in a process that delivers three times more biomethane than previous methods.

"Because of the aggressive environment of the anaerobic digestion technology, Penetron's antimicrobial admixture was recommended by Tharollo-Metsi, the project consultant, and Tecroveer, the general contractor and project engineer," adds Johan van Wyk.

The Penetron solution provides the necessary protection for the exposed concrete structures of the processing tanks from microbial-induced corrosion (MIC). MIC can rapidly compromise and deteriorate the concrete structures of waste processing infrastructure due to thiobacillus bacteria, an acid-producing bacteria, found in the gas zones of the concrete structures.

Penetron's antimicrobial admixture uses an electro-physical mechanism to destroy the cell walls of the thiobacillus bacteria on contact to prevent microbial-induced corrosion (MIC). Eliminating bacterial growth on the surface and in the concrete matrix reliably stops the formation of biogenic sulfuric acid, preventing the corrosion damage caused by MIC.

Metier Mixed Concrete, the ready-mix concrete supplier, added Penetron's antimicrobial admixture and PENETRON ADMIX, a crystalline waterproofing admixture, to the concrete mix for all concrete elements of the plant's "biogester" system, buffer tank, and live pit. PENETRON ADMIX was added to the concrete mix to waterproof and provide the needed reinforcing corrosion mitigation to increase the service life of the concrete by decreasing the permeability and slowing down the aging of the concrete.

"Penetron was the preferred concrete waterproofing and protection solution thanks to the overall product performance, our technical support, and success with previous projects that faced similar challenges," concludes Johan van Wyk.

The Penetron Group is a leading manufacturer of specialty construction products for concrete waterproofing, concrete repairs, and floor preparation systems. The Group operates through a global network, offering support to the design and construction community through its regional offices, representatives, and distribution channels.

For more information on Penetron crystalline technology solutions, please visit http://www.penetron.com, email: [email protected] or contact our Corporate Relations Department at 631-941-9700.

Media Contact

Corporate Relations, The Penetron Group, 631-941-9700, [email protected], www.penetron.com

SOURCE The Penetron Group