South Asian Bar Association of Southern California Honors Minyard Morris Partner Janani S. Rana with Trailblazer Award

"The purpose of life is a life of purpose. I have always been passionate about enhancing the presence and reputation of the South Asian legal community, and ensuring that our bench reflects our bar in terms of culture, values, and diverse experiences," Janani Rana, Partner, Minyard Morris Post this

The SABA-SC Trailblazer Award is given to a leader in the legal profession who has demonstrated commitment to the South Asian legal community in Southern California. This award specifically recognizes Rana's ongoing community work, her years of service on the SABA-SC Judicial Evaluations Committee, her support of the South Asian community during COVID, her ongoing mentorship of other South Asian attorneys, and her organization of numerous networking and business development opportunities for South Asian lawyers in Orange county.

Rana's commitment to changing the landscape for the South Asian legal community in Orange County is no surprise given the trail she blazed at Minyard Morris as its first female partner. Rana states, "It has always been so important to me to show South Asians and other female attorneys that we can be and do anything we put our minds to. I have succeeded, in part, because I found a firm that empowers me. There's an implicit trust. If you aren't at a firm that feels like family, consider blazing a trail elsewhere. Mark (Minyard) has always believed in my potential. He and the other partners have encouraged my goals and success not just in words, but in action. I am fortunate to be at a firm that is always excited to use its resources to sponsor its lawyers in meaningful ways that benefit the diverse communities we serve."

"I couldn't be more proud of Janani," said Mark Minyard, Founding Partner at Minyard Morris. "I may provide support and mentorship, but what she does with those resources is incredible. She's overcome so much and balanced raising a family with being an industry pioneer. It's remarkable. I think her unspoken understanding of what it means to triumph in the face of adversity is what makes her such an incomparable lawyer," added Minyard.

Rana also credits the support she receives at home. "My husband and my in-laws see my career ambitions as things to be cherished, rather than as misguided priorities. Not only do they never make me feel guilty for working nights and weekends, all three of them are incredibly hands-on with our children. A lot of my strength comes from having to fight for our special needs daughter who struggles with epilepsy and other medical complexities. Making partner as a mother requires that you have the right people in your corner. However, you must also accept that success begins at the limit of your comfort zone."

She lightheartedly admits that her inspiration comes in many ways beyond work and home. "It wasn't easy, and I may have developed an espresso addiction. I just hope I can be an inspiration to someone else who is wondering if they can do it," said Rana.

About Minyard Morris

Minyard Morris dedicates itself to providing an unparalleled combination of depth of experience and quality of service. The firm represents clients aggressively and with a sense of urgency within the framework of the highest level of integrity, professionalism, and ethics to achieve the best possible results.

Minyard Morris has limited its practice to family law for over 46 years, drawing from almost 300 years of combined legal experience in creatively solving our clients' issues and understanding and achieving their goals and objectives. Minyard Morris practices exclusively in Orange County, believing that the client's best interests are served by being represented by a law firm that knows the local rules and the local judicial officers and truly understands local practice and politics. Minyard Morris limits its practice to family law cases filed in Orange County.

