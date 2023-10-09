South-Asian 'Nupur Naad Dance Festival' Shines Spotlight on Guinness World Record Holder Vidha Lal

The renowned festival makes its Los Angeles debut on October 15, featuring award-winning Kathak dancer Vidha Lal, who holds a Guinness World Record for achieving 103 spins in one minute.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Indian Classical dance festival, "Nupur Naad," is set to make its Los Angeles debut on October 15 after two successful annual editions, showcasing the talents of Vidha Lal, a distinguished Kathak dancer and Guinness World Record holder for achieving 103 spins in one minute.

The Nupur Naad Dance Festival celebrates the diverse art form of Kathak and will take place at the James Armstrong Theater, 3330 Civic Center Dr, Torrance, CA 90503. The event commences with a student recital at 4 PM, followed by the premiere of "Ek Radha Ek Mira - A Musical Ballet," choreographed by Vidha Lal and Prachi Dixit and musically composed by Ahsan Ali, Sarangi Maestro from New Delhi. This Indian classical dance musical portrays the spiritual connection between the Soul (Radha) and the Divine (Krishna), emphasizing the power of pure love transcending all challenges. In a different time frame, Meera Bai's love for Krishna is a profound example of the power of devotion and the idea that one can attain spiritual union with the divine through pure and selfless love.

The festival takes its name from the essence of Kathak dance: 'Nupur' signifies the melodious bells that adorn the dancer's ankles, while 'Naad' represents the resonating sound they produce. Ultimately, the festival's name describes the harmonious sounds emanating from the dancer's ghungroos, or bells.

Both the dance festival and the academy share a vital mission—to preserve and promote the vibrant art form of Kathak dance and classical music for future generations. They also aim to foster a cross-cultural understanding and instill a lifelong passion for the mesmerizing rhythms and expressions of Kathak dance. Prachi Dixit, Organizer and Founder of Nupur Academy LA, a non-profit organization, is not only a dedicated teacher but also a talented performer and choreographer of Kathak dance. Under her guidance, the academy has thrived, actively participating in numerous performances, festivals, and events worldwide.

Vidha Lal, the featured dancer, is renowned in the Indian Classical world, with recognitions from the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) and an 'A' grade artist status from Delhi Doordarshan. She has earned accolades for her solo performances, such as the nationally renowned 'Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar by the Sangeet Natak Academy (Government Of India).

"We are delighted to have Vidha Lal grace our stage," says Dixit. "Her mastery of the Jaipur Gharana style of Kathak is renowned for its intricate footwork, dynamic and energetic flair, rapid spins (chakkars), and complex compositions. She is a true exponent of the Jaipur Gharana carrying forward the cherished traditions of the 'Lal' Kathak dynasty."

The event's guest artists include:

Tabla - Sri Mayookh Bhaumik

Tabla - Sri Ravindra Deo

Vocals - Sri Aditya Ranade

Sarangi - Pt. Pankaj Mishra

Flute - Sri Sujeet Phanse

