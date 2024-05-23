South Bank, the Newest Iconic Luxury Oceanfront Resort & Marina, is set to open on the Southern Shores of Providenciales in Turks & Caicos this November

"South Bank represents our vision for a new kind of oceanside living, where the connection to the water is more than just a view—it's a way of life," said Ingo Reckhorn, co-founder of Windward, the developer of South Bank. Post this

Refreshed by a cooling ocean breeze and uninterrupted views across crystal-clear turquoise waters, this extraordinary destination invites guests to escape to their own private sanctuary, discover ocean adventures, and immerse in the unique beauty of the islands you can call home.

"South Bank represents our vision for a new kind of oceanside living, where the connection to the water is more than just a view—it's a way of life," said Ingo Reckhorn, co-founder of Windward, the developer of South Bank. "We aimed to blend contemporary architecture with the natural beauty and tranquility of the ocean, creating spaces where every moment is a reminder of the serene and powerful presence of the water," he added. "It was a natural decision to partner with Grace Bay Resorts, whose commitment to excellence and bespoke service complements our philosophy and enhances the sophisticated sanctuary we have created."

'From its inception South Bank was conceived to be a low-density sanctuary woven into the natural landscape and waterscape of the site. Our commitment has been to enhance the natural beauty of South Bank and live up to the Turks and Caicos motto 'Beautiful by nature'" said Ivor Stanbrook, co-founder of Windward. "Environmental stewardship, a core value at Windward, has been at the forefront of the development of the resort. Whether in sustainable building practices or patronage of reef-restoration projects, South Bank will be at the forefront of environmental responsibility and innovation in Turks and Caicos," he added.

"We are honored to partner with Windward in bringing the South Bank vision to life. It's a privilege to extend Grace Bay Resorts' distinguished service philosophy to the unique natural beauty of the southern shores of Providenciales," said Nikheel Advani, COO and Principal of Grace Bay Resorts. "It's a luxury retreat that is both grand and intimate, seamlessly integrating elegant oceanfront living with the adventures of boating and yachting into the essence of our offerings," he continued.

SOUTH BANK'S NEIGHBORHOODS

London- and Turks and Caicos-based Blee Halligan Architects designed the masterplan, which is home to four distinct neighborhoods: Ocean Estate Villas, Lagoon Villas, The Boathouses, and Arc, all of which are distinct waterfront sanctuaries. South Bank's neighborhoods are designed to provide unparalleled relationships with the turquoise Caribbean waters.

Travelers may select from 19 four-to six-bedroom, contemporary Ocean Estate Villas that range from 3,150 to 8,000 square feet. Each villa is luxuriously appointed and comes with an array of amenities, including private swimming pools, unobstructed ocean or beach frontage, Estate butler services, and tailor-made culinary and wellness offerings. Set along the curve of the beach and South Bank's iron shore, every room of every villa provides spectacular views that define the essence of oceanfront living.

There are also 18 three- to five-bedroom Lagoon Villas crafted to embody a relaxed beachfront lifestyle, drawing inspiration from the serene ambiance of Malibu's coastal homes. Located on the lagoon, they offer guests direct access to the protected area's calm waters and beach – perfect for families with small children – with the added luxury of Villa butler services to assist with every detail of your stay, private pools and secluded gardens for intimate gatherings. This neighborhood is designed for those who cherish the blend of beach and boat life, as some of the villas also include private boat docks, ensuring you are always just steps away from your next ocean excursion.

The Boathouses are for the nautical at heart, featuring 38 one- to three-bedroom attached residences in a village-style community where passions and adventures are shared. Located adjacent to the South Bank Marina, one- and two-bedroom Boathouses have a rooftop terrace for watching fiery sunrises and sunsets; all offer a private dock directly off its own terrace, and Boathouse personal concierge services ensuring your boat is close at hand for when the ocean calls.

South Bank will raise the villa lifestyle to new heights with the completion of Arc, a cascading, six-story masterpiece designed by renowned Italian architect Piero Lissoni slated to open 2026 with 180-degree spectacular ocean views and balanced interior and exterior spaces, each mirroring the other in size. Guests will be able to choose from 17 one- to five-bedroom Sky Villas, each with a private garden, elevated pool or hot tub, and outdoor shower and kitchen, as well as floor-to-ceiling glass windows and doors that frame seductive ocean views. It's world-class indoor/outdoor living at its best anywhere in the world.

Lissoni drew inspiration from Arc's surrounding archipelago and the tropical environment in Turks and Caicos. The exterior will exude a thriving coastal personality, incorporating expansive and lush private gardens creating flexible interior and exterior spaces more akin to a villa-like lifestyle. Arc's cascading, stepped architecture will create large overhangs that offer shaded outdoor spaces, maximizing the functionality of the gardens, pools, and al fresco living areas to allow a seamless transition from indoor to outdoor living. Nature will weave into the homes' interiors as well, with a beachy color palette using timbers and stone to provide a sophisticated yet comfortable Caribbean character throughout the homes' airy, open plan living, dining, and cooking spaces.

WORLD OF AMENITIES

There are two neighborhood swimming pools, including a 150-foot beachfront pool at Arc, 55 private villa pools, a beach firepit lounge, bicycles, a fitness center, a tennis court, and everyone's favorite - a pickleball court - with classes. The spa will feature four waterfront treatment rooms and offer in-villa massage services upon request. The Boat Concierge will care for all boating needs, while golf cart drivers will transport guests throughout the resort. Elite personal concierges and trained butlers will assist guests with the finer details, including private boat charters, eco-tours, diving excursions, as well as access to the coral reef research center for an in-depth view of what makes Turks and Caicos a thriving ecosystem for marine life.

CULINARY

Culinary artistry at South Bank is a journey of the senses, with diverse dining experiences that cater to every palate. Immerse yourself in the culinary brilliance of Lua at South Bank, where exceptional Mediterranean-inspired cuisine is prepared by Grace Bay Resorts' celebrated chefs in a picturesque beachfront setting. Embrace the island's serene vibe at the 'Nuttin Bar', a tropical haven offering bespoke cocktails on the lagoon islands. Should your desire be more intimate, we invite you to enjoy the culinary artistry of personalized chef services to curate sublime in-villa dining experiences.

TO BOOK

Reservations can be made now for stays beginning November 1, 2024, with inaugural rate savings of up to 35% at https://southbankresort.com. Inaugural rates currently begin at $888 per night.

Select ownership opportunities remain at South Bank within the Boathouse and Arc neighborhoods. For more information, please visit www.livesouthbank.com

South Bank is located at 1 Long Bay Hills Highway, Turks & Caicos Islands, TKCA 1ZZ. It is a member of Small Luxury Hotels of the World™.

About Grace Bay Resorts:

Grace Bay Resorts is the Caribbean's leading independent luxury boutique owner, developer, and operator of some of the finest resorts, branded residences, and private villas in the Turks and Caicos Islands. Founded from its flagship property Grace Bay Club, which opened in 1993 as the first luxury all-oceanfront-suite resort in Turks and Caicos, the Grace Bay Resorts portfolio currently comprises Grace Bay Club, Rock House, Point Grace, West Bay Club, the Private Villa Collection, and the newest iconic luxury oceanfront resort and marina South Bank, developed by Windward and taking reservations as of November 2024. Soon to break ground is The Point, an exceptional low-density development, a part of Point Grace, with 38 stunning oceanfront condominiums and 16 casita-style villas along with a diverse range of new resort amenities. Phase three and four of Rock House will include additional oceanfront accommodations, a spa and wellness center, new food and beverage outlets, an expansive beach, and more. Over the next four years, the Private Villa Collection plans to double its portfolio by adding more than 20 exceptional homes, including standalone villas, and introducing two new micro-resorts, Nivå and Sanctuary. Grace Bay Resorts is a proud member of The Leading Hotels of the World, Small Luxury Hotels of the World, and Preferred Hotels & Resorts. For more information, visit www.gracebayresorts.com. Follow on Facebook at www.facebook.com/GraceBayResorts and Instagram @gracebayresorts

About Windward

Windward is the developer of some of the finest, exclusive, residential waterfront estates and communities in Turks and Caicos, including South Bank, The Peninsula at Emerald Point, Nivå, and Blue Cay Estate. For a combined forty years, the Windward partners have been consulting on and developing real estate and business ventures across the islands. Windward projects are built upon a unique approach to the development vision, Caribbean contemporary design at the highest execution standards, incorporating leading-edge solutions in terms of product design, technology, and longevity and well as environmental and ethical integrity.

Small Luxury Hotels of the World™ (SLH)

SHL is a community of independently minded travelers and independently spirited hotels that have been personally visited, verified, and vetted. All 550 hotels -- each one anti-chain and anti-same -- in more than 90 countries average just 50 rooms and offer secluded, discrete options with the highest standards of luxury and guest wellbeing.

