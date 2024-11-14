South Broward Hospital District Commissioner Laura Raybin Miller Honored at South Florida Business & Wealth's 2024 Apogee Awards

"Through her leadership and involvement in civic and healthcare organizations like Memorial Healthcare System, Laura has made a lasting impact on South Florida's healthcare ecosystem." - Elizabeth Justen, Chair of the South Broward Hospital District Board of Commissioners Post this

"Through her leadership and involvement in civic and healthcare organizations like Memorial Healthcare System, Laura has made a lasting impact on South Florida's healthcare ecosystem," said Elizabeth Justen, Chair of the South Broward Hospital District Board of Commissioners. "Laura's commitment to advancing best practices in governance has effected positive change across the boards and organizations she has supported. I'm proud to serve beside Laura and be witness to her public service, which has long been a cornerstone of her work and validates her winning the Apogee Award."

A passionate advocate for women's health, Commissioner Raybin Miller has played a pivotal role in raising awareness of breast cancer and empowering women to take control of their health. She has been instrumental in promoting the Memorial Breast Cancer Center, with contributions that include launching the Center's Women's Recovery program, establishing a volunteer auxiliary committee for fundraising, and building strong community partnerships. Commissioner Raybin Miller has also been a steadfast supporter of the growth and development of Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital, championing efforts to expand services and enhance care for young patients in our community.

The Apogee Awards, hosted by South Florida Business & Wealth magazine, is an initiative designed to spotlight and honor the remarkable achievements of C-Suite executives in the community. This prestigious program recognizes distinguished leaders who have demonstrated exceptional dedication to their industries and communities. Executives and community leaders from across Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties were honored at the awards ceremony on November 6, 2024.

South Florida-based Memorial Healthcare System is a national leader in quality care and patient, physician, and employee satisfaction. Their community outreach and commitment to deeper caring creating smarter healthcare, prioritizes a patient- and family-centered care approach that has delivered safe, positive outcomes for more than 70 years.

Memorial is committed to healing the body, mind, and spirit of those in its care.

