South Carolina Connections Academy Celebrates The Class Of 2025

Choosing this school was such an incredible decision for me and my education. The flexibility it offered allowed me to travel for my acting career while staying on track academically. I've also met some amazing teachers who supported me along the way, and even one of my best friends! Post this

Emi Weaver, a graduating senior from Darlington, reflected on her time at South Carolina Connections Academy: "I am so blessed that I found a school and community like South Carolina Connections Academy. Choosing this school was such an incredible decision for me and my education. The flexibility it offered allowed me to travel for my acting career while staying on track academically. I've also met some amazing teachers who supported me along the way, and even one of my best friends!" Weaver credits the school for helping pave the way for her future learning at the University of South Carolina, where she will major in Broadcast Journalism with a concentration in sports media.

"Today, we celebrate the incredible accomplishments of the Class of 2025 and look ahead to the opportunities that await them," said Josh Kitchens, executive director of South Carolina Connections Academy. "Each student has come to South Carolina Connections Academy with unique needs and goals. This celebration marks a milestone in their journeys as they move forward with the skills, knowledge and confidence to pursue their dreams."

South Carolina Connections Academy serves more than 6,250 students in grades K-12 statewide, emphasizing both academics and building fundamental life skills that will benefit students beyond the classroom. The school's highly skilled teachers are dedicated to helping students learn and are trained to facilitate meaningful connections with their students and families. South Carolina Connections Academy also provides students with flexible learning plans that can be tailored to a student's specific needs.

South Carolina Connections Academy offers students advanced courses, engaging extracurricular activities, and flexible scheduling, empowering them to take charge of their unique educational journeys. Enrolled students become part of a supportive community of peers and educators, fostering a focused and welcoming learning experience.

New for the 2025-26 academic year, South Carolina Connections Academy will launch its expanded College and Career Readiness offering for middle and high school students. The school will integrate traditional academic subjects with industry-leading, career-focused options like IT, business, health sciences and marketing. This new offering will equip students with durable skills like leadership, critical thinking and teamwork. Students can participate in career exploration and industry networking opportunities to build confidence, make connections and find direction to prepare for their future.

Enrollment for the 2025–26 school year is open at South Carolina Connections Academy for grades K-11. Interested families are encouraged to attend an upcoming online information session to find out if virtual school is the right fit for their students. For more information on South Carolina Connections Academy, please visit http://www.SouthCarolinaConnectionsAcademy.com or call 1-833-591-0251.

About South Carolina Connections Academy

South Carolina Connections Academy is a unique, tuition-free, online public school for K-12 students. Authorized under state law by the Charter Institute at Erskine, we create a high-quality educational experience that keeps students motivated and engaged in a safe, virtual learning environment. In addition to academics, teachers focus on building fundamental life skills, working closely with families to help students learn how they learn best. Here, students gain the skills and confidence they need to direct their own educational journey, learning to thrive in the real world by first learning how to be resourceful and resilient. South Carolina Connections Academy is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges & Schools Council on Accreditation and School Improvement (SACS CASI), an accrediting division of Cognia, formerly AdvancED. For more information, call 1-833-591-0251 or visit http://www.SouthCarolinaConnectionsAcademy.com.

Media Contact

Tricia Dutton, Connections Academy, 8185776254, [email protected], https://www.connectionsacademy.com/south-carolina-virtual-school/

SOURCE Connections Academy