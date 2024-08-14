South Carolina Connections Academy Students Return to Virtual Classrooms for 2024-2025 School Year

We're thrilled to be kicking off another year of helping students reach both their personal and academic aspirations. With each new school year, we renew our commitment to supporting our students' success in the virtual classroom and beyond, giving students the skills and tools they need to succeed. Post this

Joshua Kitchens, the executive director of South Carolina Connections Academy, shared his enthusiasm for welcoming new and returning students to the 2024-2025 school year, "We're thrilled to be kicking off another year of helping students reach both their personal and academic aspirations. With each new school year, we renew our commitment to supporting our students' success in the virtual classroom and beyond, giving students the skills and tools they need to succeed."

Students are returning to school shortly after the release of the 2024 Parent Satisfaction Survey, an annual third-party survey that provides families with the opportunity to review their experience with South Carolina Connections Academy. According to the 2024 Parent Satisfaction Survey results:

97% of parents say their child is satisfied learning at South Carolina Connections Academy

97% of parents agree the South Carolina Connections Academy program gives them greater opportunity to be more involved with their child's education

96% of parents feel their child is making good progress at South Carolina Connections Academy

97% of parents agree their child's teachers at South Carolina Connections Academy are supportive

96% of parents would recommend South Carolina Connections Academy

Enrollment for the 2024-25 school year is still open. Families interested in learning more about the South Carolina Connections Academy's flexible virtual learning approach are encouraged to attend an online information session to learn more, ask questions and discover if virtual school is the right fit for their student. For more information about South Carolina Connections Academy, please visit http://www.SouthCarolinaConnectionsAcademy.com or call 1-800-382-6010.

About South Carolina Connections Academy

South Carolina Connections Academy is a unique, tuition-free, online public school for K-12 students. Authorized under state law by the Charter Institute at Erskine, we create a high-quality educational experience that keeps students motivated and engaged in a safe, virtual learning environment. In addition to academics, teachers focus on building fundamental life skills, working closely with families to help students learn how they learn best. Here, students gain the skills and confidence they need to direct their own educational journey, learning to thrive in the real world by first learning how to be resourceful and resilient. South Carolina Connections Academy is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges & Schools Council on Accreditation and School Improvement (SACS CASI), an accrediting division of Cognia, formerly AdvancED. For more information, call 1-800-382-6010 or visit http://www.SouthCarolinaConnectionsAcademy.com.

Survey Methodology

Connections Academy conducts the annual Parent Satisfaction Survey to find out how parents, guardians and Learning Coaches grade the program in several key areas. The 2024 survey was conducted from January 15 to February 26 by Shapiro + Raj, an independent market research company that created the questionnaire, collected the data and tabulated the results. Parents and caretakers of all students enrolled at the time of the survey were invited to complete the survey online.

