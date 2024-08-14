South Carolina Connections Academy Students Return to Virtual Classrooms for 2024-2025 School Year

The state's leading tuition-free online public school serving more than 6,250 students in grades K-12 across South Carolina begins a new school year with high marks in annual Parent Satisfaction Survey
COLUMBIA, S.C., Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- South Carolina Connections Academy, a tuition-free online public school serving students statewide in grades K-12, recently welcomed new and returning students to the 2024-2025 school year. This academic year marks the 17th year South Carolina Connections Academy has provided a high-quality online education emphasizing academics and fundamental life skills that benefit students beyond the classroom.
South Carolina Connections Academy's students and families receive support from highly skilled teachers specially trained to bring those skills and their personalities to the virtual classroom. Teachers work with students to foster meaningful connections while delivering a rigorous curriculum that meets state standards. The program provides a unique and comprehensive school experience by providing access to advanced courses, extracurricular activities and flexible scheduling that helps students to take ownership of their own unique educational journey.
Joshua Kitchens, the executive director of South Carolina Connections Academy, shared his enthusiasm for welcoming new and returning students to the 2024-2025 school year, "We're thrilled to be kicking off another year of helping students reach both their personal and academic aspirations. With each new school year, we renew our commitment to supporting our students' success in the virtual classroom and beyond, giving students the skills and tools they need to succeed."
Students are returning to school shortly after the release of the 2024 Parent Satisfaction Survey, an annual third-party survey that provides families with the opportunity to review their experience with South Carolina Connections Academy. According to the 2024 Parent Satisfaction Survey results:
- 97% of parents say their child is satisfied learning at South Carolina Connections Academy
- 97% of parents agree the South Carolina Connections Academy program gives them greater opportunity to be more involved with their child's education
- 96% of parents feel their child is making good progress at South Carolina Connections Academy
- 97% of parents agree their child's teachers at South Carolina Connections Academy are supportive
- 96% of parents would recommend South Carolina Connections Academy
Enrollment for the 2024-25 school year is still open. Families interested in learning more about the South Carolina Connections Academy's flexible virtual learning approach are encouraged to attend an online information session to learn more, ask questions and discover if virtual school is the right fit for their student. For more information about South Carolina Connections Academy, please visit http://www.SouthCarolinaConnectionsAcademy.com or call 1-800-382-6010.
About South Carolina Connections Academy
South Carolina Connections Academy is a unique, tuition-free, online public school for K-12 students. Authorized under state law by the Charter Institute at Erskine, we create a high-quality educational experience that keeps students motivated and engaged in a safe, virtual learning environment. In addition to academics, teachers focus on building fundamental life skills, working closely with families to help students learn how they learn best. Here, students gain the skills and confidence they need to direct their own educational journey, learning to thrive in the real world by first learning how to be resourceful and resilient. South Carolina Connections Academy is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges & Schools Council on Accreditation and School Improvement (SACS CASI), an accrediting division of Cognia, formerly AdvancED. For more information, call 1-800-382-6010 or visit http://www.SouthCarolinaConnectionsAcademy.com.
Survey Methodology
Connections Academy conducts the annual Parent Satisfaction Survey to find out how parents, guardians and Learning Coaches grade the program in several key areas. The 2024 survey was conducted from January 15 to February 26 by Shapiro + Raj, an independent market research company that created the questionnaire, collected the data and tabulated the results. Parents and caretakers of all students enrolled at the time of the survey were invited to complete the survey online.
Media Contact
Tricia Dutton, Connections Academy, 818-577-6254, [email protected], https://www.connectionsacademy.com/south-carolina-virtual-school/
SOURCE South Carolina Connections Academy
Share this article