South Carolina Connections Academy's Class Of 2024 Earns More Than $1.9 Million In Scholarships And Awards

South Carolina Connections Academy's Class of 2024 consists of graduates from many cities and towns across the state, including Aiken, Charleston, Columbia, Greenville, and more. Among the graduating class, 39 percent plan to attend two- or four-year colleges or universities, 17 percent plan to enter the workforce and 9 percent plan to attend vocational or technical school. Collectively, the graduating class earned more than $1.9 million in scholarships and awards.

"I am honored to celebrate this day with the graduating Class of 2024 and commemorate their dedication to academic and personal growth," said Joshua Kitchens, executive director of South Carolina Connections Academy. "I have no doubt that our graduates have a bright future ahead and I look forward to seeing all they accomplish."

South Carolina Connections Academy serves more than 6,250 students in grades K-12 statewide, emphasizing both academics and helping to build fundamental life skills that will benefit students beyond the classroom. The school's state-certified teachers are dedicated to helping students learn and are trained to facilitate meaningful connections with their students and families. South Carolina Connections Academy also provides students with flexible learning plans that can be tailored based on the individual's specific needs.

Irmo resident and graduating senior, John Daniel Moorer, is grateful for online learning and the ability to focus on his passion for stem cell research. "Thanks to South Carolina Connections Academy I have been able to focus my studies on topics I am passionate about such as biochemistry and stem cell research," he said. "I've also been able to participate in other activities I enjoy, like theater and music, while still having the time to learn and do homework."

Students at South Carolina Connections Academy have access to advanced courses, extracurricular activities, and flexible scheduling, allowing them to take ownership of their unique educational journey. Students who enroll in the school join a collaborative community of their fellow students and educators that provides a welcoming, distraction-free learning environment.

Enrollment for the 2024–25 school year is open at South Carolina Connections Academy for grades K-12. Interested families are encouraged to attend an upcoming online information session to find out if virtual school is the right fit for their students. For more information on South Carolina Connections Academy, please visit http://www.SouthCarolinaConnectionsAcademy.com or call 1-800-382-6010.

About South Carolina Connections Academy

South Carolina Connections Academy is a unique, tuition-free, online public school for K-12 students. Authorized under state law by the Charter Institute at Erskine, we create a high-quality educational experience that keeps students motivated and engaged in a safe, virtual learning environment. In addition to academics, teachers focus on building fundamental life skills, working closely with families to help students learn how they learn best. Here, students gain the skills and confidence they need to direct their own educational journey, learning to thrive in the real world by first learning how to be resourceful and resilient. South Carolina Connections Academy is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges & Schools Council on Accreditation and School Improvement (SACS CASI), an accrediting division of Cognia, formerly AdvancED. For more information, call 1-800-382-6010 or visit http://www.SouthCarolinaConnectionsAcademy.com.

Media Contact

