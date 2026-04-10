South Central Hosting 5th annual "Seeds of Unity" Earth Day Festival: A Celebration of Climate Justice and Community Power

"Seeds of Unity is not just a celebration; it is an affirmation to South Central residents that we deserve greater access to a greener neighborhood," said Marcus McKinney, Executive Director of SCOPE Post this

Under the theme "Rooted and Rising in South Central," the festival serves a dual purpose: connecting residents with vital sustainability-focused resources, and celebrating the community's collective efforts to build a healthier future. Attendees can immerse themselves in art installations, yoga, sound baths, and hands-on seed bomb workshops. Additionally, a vibrant Resource Fair will feature free giveaways and services from more than 20 partner organizations, all united in their mission to create a greener, more resilient neighborhood.

"We're excited that the Seeds of Unity Festival, in partnership with South LA Eco-Lab, can bring together residents, community groups, and partners to celebrate, learn and advocate for our earth, together!" said Vanesa Iniguez, with T.R.U.S.T. South LA. "The South LA Eco-Lab is more than just a project; it's a long-overdue investment in our community. We're tackling years of injustice with real-world wins like solar energy, new trees, and career-shifting job training. The festival is a day to celebrate our partners, families and youth, while advocating for environmental resources for our neighbors."

For more information about the festival, visit the Registration page.

FESTIVAL HIGHLIGHTS

Climate Justice Activations: Interactive installations and workshops on how to practice sustainable alternatives for your home or business.

Plant Giveaways & Tree Distributions: Helping residents green their own homes - free plants, resources, and trees!

Community Resources: Access to vital local services, including information from LADWP, METRO and other City departments.

Live Entertainment: Performances by local artists Nia Simone, Janet Rodriguez, Ava Brock, and Carmen The Artist; music by In House, Los Lisceniados, and DJ Babz; and poetry by Bridgette Bianca celebrating South Central's rich culture.

Free Food & Local Vendor Market: Delicious bites from neighborhood food vendors (available on a first-come, first-served basis), and local vendors selling their artisan crafts.

Invited Speakers: Assembly Member, Isaac Bryan, Executive Director, Strategic Growth Council, Erin Curtis, and South LA Community Members

EVENT DETAILS

What: 5th Annual Seeds of Unity Earth Day Festival

When: Saturday, April 18, 2026 | 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Where: Harvard Park, 1535 W 62nd St, Los Angeles, CA 90047

Cost: FREE (RSVP highly encouraged)

RSVP: https://bit.ly/4l78K5y

KEY PARTNERS

Media Contact

Pia Schiavo-Campo, Momentum Solutions, 1 (323) 736-2027, [email protected], http://www.southlaecolab.org

SOURCE South LA Eco-Lab