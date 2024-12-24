South Clackamas Business Resource Center Launches Digital Community Platform

This initiative offers an unbiased and equitable opportunity for every small business in the South Clackamas region to connect, discover, and grow through access to training, resources, and support. Post this

The Business Resource Center (BRC) of South Clackamas County is a vital hub for small business support, resources, and training opportunities, dedicated to fostering economic growth and development in the region. Funded through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and operating until December 31, 2024, or until funding is exhausted, the BRC provides free consultations, training programs, and scholarships to empower small business owners in Gladstone, Oregon City, Beavercreek, Canby, Molalla, Mulino, Colton, Eagle Creek, and Estacada. Through initiatives like its comprehensive website and Local Business Map, the BRC connects entrepreneurs with the community, creating opportunities for growth and promoting sustainable, community-based economic development.

Key Offerings

Free Business Resource Consultations: Local entrepreneurs can access expert advice and guidance at no cost, ensuring they are not alone in their small business journey.

Exclusive Scholarship Opportunities: The BRC offers scholarships for Clackamas Community College's Career & Technical Education programs, covering up to $3,500 per semester for eligible students in select zip codes.

Local Business Map: As part of its marketing initiative, the BRC features an innovative Local Business Map developed by IronGlove Studio. This custom solution integrates advanced mapping technology with COBID certification filters, enabling small businesses to connect with one another while providing valuable demographic insights for community stakeholders.

Website Performance

Since its soft launch in August 2024, the BRC website has quickly become a vital resource for the South Clackamas business community. The platform has attracted nearly 3,000 visitors, with users spending an average of 4 minutes engaging with the site's resources and information. The site's success is particularly evident in its scholarship program, which has already received 82 applications, including 6 from Spanish-speaking community members, demonstrating the BRC's commitment to serving our diverse business community.

Strategic partnerships with Here is Oregon and Oregon's Mt. Hood Territory allowed us to create targeted social media campaigns that have helped drive over 2,000 visitors to the site, resulting in more than 7,000 total pageviews. Visitors are actively engaging with the platform's resources, averaging 2.7 actions per visit, including accessing business resources, downloading materials, and utilizing the local business map.

The platform, developed by IronGlove Studio, LLC of Oregon City, a COBID-certified firm, showcases innovative integration of WordPress with proprietary Angular mapping technology. "The BRC website demonstrates how enterprise-level solutions can be scaled down to serve community needs," says Derek Neuts, Owner of IronGlove Studio. "By incorporating advanced features like COBID certification filters and demographic reporting capabilities, we've created a platform that not only connects consumers to businesses but also provides valuable insights for community development."

Community Support

The BRC extends its gratitude to its advocates, partners and supporters, including the previous Oregon State Senator Bill Kennemer, previous Oregon State Representative (now Senator) — Mark Meek, the Chambers of Commerce for Canby, Estacada, Molalla and Oregon City, the Cities of Colton and Gladstone and the Hamlets of Beavercreek and Mulino.

"The launch of our comprehensive website marks a significant milestone in our commitment to supporting the South Clackamas County business community," said Shatrine Krake, Director of Communications at the Business Resource Center of South Clackamas County. "This initiative offers an unbiased and equitable opportunity for every small business in the South Clackamas region to connect, discover, and grow through access to training, resources, and support."

For more information or to schedule a free business consultation, visit https://brcscc.org.

Media Contact

Shatrine Krake, Director of Communications, Business Resource Center of South Clackamas County, 1 503-656-1619, [email protected], https://brcscc.org/

Technical Development Contact: Derek Neuts, IronGlove Studio LLC, 1 503-501-4645, [email protected], https://www.ironglove.studio

