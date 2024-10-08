South Florida-Based Healthcare Marketing Firm Welcomes Biotech Company As New Client

We have every reason to think the combination of talent and quality will produce excellent results. Post this

"The regenerative medicine space is expected to grow to a nearly $175 billion market by 2032," said Daniel Weinbach, president and CEO of The Weinbach Group. "Our goal is to help ZEO ScientifiX capture an increasing share of this growing market. They have eminently qualified researchers, an experienced management team, and a state-of-the-art cGMP compliant laboratory located at Nova Southeastern University, which is considered one of the top research collaboration complexes in the country. With these assets and our agency's expertise in the life sciences and healthcare space, we have every reason to think the combination of talent and quality will produce excellent results."

The Weinbach Group represents a number of national healthcare enterprises, and for many of these organizations, the Miami ad agency focuses its messaging on reaching physicians and other healthcare providers. In this respect, ZEO's communications program falls well within The Weinbach Group's wheelhouse. In addition, the firm can leverage its three-decade-plus history earning high-profile media coverage to help ZEO gain visibility throughout the biotech and life sciences sectors.

About The Weinbach Group

The Weinbach Group, now in its fourth decade of business, consistently ranks among South Florida's top advertising, public relations, and marketing firms. The agency serves clients in a range of industries and is best known as a healthcare marketing firm. Notable clients have included Mount Sinai Medical Center, ChenMed Senior Care, The Renfrew Center for Eating Disorders, HCA, University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, and Jackson Health System.

