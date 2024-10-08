South Florida-Based Healthcare Marketing Firm Welcomes Biotech Company As New Client

ZEO ScientifiX Hires The Weinbach Group To Increase Visibility For Its Research & Development Activities
MIAMI, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Weinbach Group, a leading marketing communications and public relations agency, nationally recognized as a top healthcare marketing firm, announced it will begin working with ZEO ScientifiX Inc. (OTCQB: ZEOX), a Ft. Lauderdale-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a focus in the regenerative medicine space. The Miami public relations firm will work with ZEO's internal marketing department and C-suite leadership team to enhance the company's brand presence and market reach.
The Weinbach Group will promote ZEO's research and development activities initiated in connection with the company's pipeline of products, some of which have successfully completed Phase 1 clinical trials. In addition, the healthcare advertising agency plans to assist ZEO in developing and executing comprehensive marketing strategies to educate healthcare professionals interested in learning more about the research surrounding ZEO's products. In this regard, ZEO recently launched an educational program consisting of in-person forums to help physicians understand how regenerative medicine can be added into their practices. The Weinbach Group will play a crucial role in promoting these forums.
"The regenerative medicine space is expected to grow to a nearly $175 billion market by 2032," said Daniel Weinbach, president and CEO of The Weinbach Group. "Our goal is to help ZEO ScientifiX capture an increasing share of this growing market. They have eminently qualified researchers, an experienced management team, and a state-of-the-art cGMP compliant laboratory located at Nova Southeastern University, which is considered one of the top research collaboration complexes in the country. With these assets and our agency's expertise in the life sciences and healthcare space, we have every reason to think the combination of talent and quality will produce excellent results."
The Weinbach Group represents a number of national healthcare enterprises, and for many of these organizations, the Miami ad agency focuses its messaging on reaching physicians and other healthcare providers. In this respect, ZEO's communications program falls well within The Weinbach Group's wheelhouse. In addition, the firm can leverage its three-decade-plus history earning high-profile media coverage to help ZEO gain visibility throughout the biotech and life sciences sectors.
About The Weinbach Group
The Weinbach Group, now in its fourth decade of business, consistently ranks among South Florida's top advertising, public relations, and marketing firms. The agency serves clients in a range of industries and is best known as a healthcare marketing firm. Notable clients have included Mount Sinai Medical Center, ChenMed Senior Care, The Renfrew Center for Eating Disorders, HCA, University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, and Jackson Health System.
