South Florida Donor Network Launches Operations, Advancing Organ Donation and Transplant Outcomes Across South Florida and The Bahamas

Tyre Gray, Chief Administrative & Legal Officer, South Florida Donor Network, who is himself a transplant recipient: "This work is deeply personal. It's about giving people more time, more holidays, more birthdays, and more moments with the people they love." Post this

SFDN's experienced leadership combined with a team dedicated to their mission of saving and healing lives through organ, eye, and tissue donation is set to maximize outcomes across the region, with a clear focus on continuity of care, collaboration with healthcare partners, and support for donor families.

"SFDN is committed to building a system grounded in trust, transparency, and measurable impact," said Tyre Gray, Chief Administrative & Legal Officer of the South Florida Donor Network, who is himself a transplant recipient. "This work is deeply personal. It's about giving people more time, more holidays, more birthdays, and more moments with the people they love. We are honored to serve this community and help make that possible."

As SFDN ramps up its presence, the organization is actively building a local team, with approximately 80 open positions across clinical, operational, and community-facing roles – creating meaningful employment opportunities while investing in the region's long-term donation infrastructure.

SFDN's strategic approach centers on deep stakeholder engagement, expanded community outreach, and a continued emphasis on safety, quality, and innovation. The organization is working closely with hospital systems, transplant centers, and community partners to strengthen coordination, increase community awareness and maximize donation for the heroic donors that make the gift of life possible for the grateful recipients.

Community outreach is a central priority, with a focused commitment to engaging South Florida's diverse populations and expanding access across a service area with a unique international reach. Community members are encouraged to learn more about organ donation, register as donors, and support efforts to increase access to lifesaving transplants at SFLDonor.org.

About South Florida Donor Network

South Florida Donor Network (SFDN) is the federally designated 501(C)(3) not-for-profit organ procurement organization (OPO) serving South Florida's six-county region and The Bahamas. Established in 2026, SFDN is one of 55 federally designated OPOs in the United States, certified and regulated by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services through the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

In partnership with The Donor Network, a multi-state operator of organ procurement organizations with decades of proven experience, including Nevada Donor Network, SFDN is dedicated to saving and healing lives through organ and tissue donation. SFDN works collaboratively with hospitals, donor families, and communities to deliver compassionate, high-quality care and advance medical science. The organization is a member of Donate Life Florida, an affiliate of Donate Life America, whose statewide efforts are to encourage the community to register as organ, eye and tissue donors. For more information, visit SFLDonor.org.

Media Contact

Michelle Ayala, vdV Consulting, 1 786-208-6072, [email protected], vdvconsulting.org

SOURCE South Florida Donor Network