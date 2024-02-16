South Florida's Trident Management Demonstrates Commitment to Quality by Securing AAMC Accreditation

Miami-based Trident Management has achieved the Accredited Association Management Company (AAMC) from industry trade organization Community Association Institute (CAI). By attaining this honor, Trident joins an elite group of fewer than 250 community association management companies that hold the AAMC designation.
MIAMI, Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Trident Management, an established community association management (CAM) company based out of Miami, Florida, announced today its successful achievement of the Accredited Association Management Company© (AAMC©) accreditation. This honor comes as a result of a lengthy effort to prove Trident's holistic dedication not only to the CAM industry, but all of its clients.
A notoriously rigorous process developed by the Community Associations Institute (CAI), qualifying for AAMC accreditation requires completing multiple steps: In addition to providing CAM services for 3 or more years, at least 50% of the company's CAM managers must personally hold one of three levels of CAI accreditation. These accreditations can take dozens of hours of tests and practical examinations over the course of several years to complete, with the most challenging being the Professional Community Association Manager™ (PCAM™), which at least one member of senior management must hold.
Co-founder of Trident Management, Jason Schoeholtz, recently attained the PCAM designation and was a driving force behind helping other managers get credentialed to complete this process. He believes that these collective achievements emphasize the company's enthusiasm and devotion to providing high-quality service to community associations throughout South Florida.
"We are all deeply committed to the management of community associations and this recognition helps affirm that commitment," says Schoenholtz. "Trident is honored to receive such a distinguished recognition from CAI."
Trident's collective efforts do not end at earning the AAMC. Maintaining each manager's accreditation through continuing education will be critical to Trident's ability to maintain this recognition going forward.
ABOUT TRIDENT MANAGEMENT
Founded by a trio of real estate and property management experts, Miami-based Trident Management has over 50 years of combined real estate and property management experience. Trident's team of community association management (CAM) experts are dedicated to providing leading services and exceptional support, both in person and through cutting-edge technology. To learn more about how Trident Management currently serves the Greater Miami area, including Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach, visit their website at https://tridentmiami.com/.
Media Contact
Jason Schoenholtz, Trident Management, 1 305-535-7599, [email protected], https://tridentmiami.com/
SOURCE Trident Management
Share this article