South Jersey Treatment Management Company Appoints Melissa Dollinger as Vice President of Business Development

"Melissa's appointment is a significant step forward for our organization," said Mark Lamplugh, CEO of South Jersey Treatment Management Company. "Her expertise in business development and her passion for helping those struggling with addiction and mental health issues align perfectly with our mission. We are excited to have her on board and look forward to the positive impact she will make."

New Jersey continues to face a substantial addiction crisis, with opioid use and substance abuse affecting countless individuals and families. The state also grapples with significant mental health challenges, further exacerbated by the ongoing stressors of modern life. At South Jersey Treatment Management Company, we are committed to addressing these pressing issues by providing comprehensive and compassionate care through our programs at Renewed Light and Lifetime Recovery Center.

Melissa Dollinger's extensive experience in the addiction treatment field includes leadership roles at several prominent facilities, where she has demonstrated her ability to foster growth and improve patient outcomes. Her strategic vision and dedication to building strong partnerships will be invaluable as we expand our reach and enhance our services to meet the growing needs of our community.

South Jersey Treatment Management Company oversees Renewed Light and Lifetime Recovery Center, providing top-tier mental health and addiction treatment services. Renewed Light offers intensive outpatient programs to support individuals struggling with mental health issues, while Lifetime Recovery Center provides comprehensive addiction treatment programs tailored to meet the needs of those battling substance abuse. Our mission is to deliver high-quality, compassionate care to help individuals achieve lasting recovery and improved mental well-being.

Mark Lamplugh, South Jersey Treatment Management Company, 1 8448968156, [email protected]

