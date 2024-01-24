South Korea's Encored Technologies Launches Consulting and Operational Platform for Optimal RE100 Implementation

- Establishing Optimal Implementation Strategies and Portfolio Plans for RE100-Driven Companies - Offering a Platform for Continuous Optimal Operation and Management in Renewables

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Encored Technologies, a leading South Korean tech firm has unveiled specialized consulting services and an operational platform to support optimal achievement of the RE100 campaign targets for various companies.

RE100 is a significant global campaign where corporations commit to powering their operations entirely with renewable energy. This initiative gains momentum as the global focus intensifies on combating the climate crisis and achieving carbon neutrality. Currently, domestic companies in South Korea can be recognized for greenhouse gas reduction through various implementation methods such as green premiums, REC purchases, third-party PPAs, direct PPAs, self-generation, and equity investments.

Encored's approach to RE100 consulting starts with a comprehensive analysis of a company's electricity usage patterns. Their advanced energy IT platform, iDERMS, is capable of automatic data collection from Korea Electric Power Corporation's Energy Marketplace, facilitating detailed analysis of power consumption patterns and load types.

Following this, Encored aids in forecasting the generation capacity of solar PV resources owned or under power purchase agreements, computing an optimal portfolio for effective RE100 implementation. This includes determining the best possible capacity based on each company's power consumption profile and leveraging Encored's forecasting solutions and statistical data. Additionally, the platform can calculate potential savings and market revenue increases from expanding contracts by 1MW.

This series of analyses and monitoring is provided through an operational platform, enabling companies' practitioners to conduct economic analysis for each implementation method without additional work, and support is provided up to the offering of standardized contracts reflecting each company's characteristics and needs.

A spokesperson from Encored commented, "Currently, we provide services like power usage pattern analysis and optimal contract capacity analysis to a range of companies, including SK Telecom, Pumpkin, and Ascendo Ventures. Looking ahead, we aim to develop our solutions to encompass the entire RE100 ecosystem, catering not only to companies implementing RE100 but also to renewable energy suppliers, thus addressing the diverse needs of our clients."

Jeongmin Kim, Encored Technologies, Inc., https://encoredtech.com/en/

