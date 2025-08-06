South Lake Union Block Party Returns This Friday, August 8 -- A Full Day of Free Fun in the Heart of Seattle

The South Lake Union Block Party returns this Friday, August 8, for a full day of free, family-friendly fun featuring live music, local food and drink, a community fair, yoga, and neighborwood-wide scavenger hunt.
SEATTLE, Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Come early, stay late, let's block party! The South Lake Union Block Party returns this Friday, August 8, bringing an unforgettable day of music, food, community, and culture to the streets of South Lake Union. This free, all-ages event runs from 11:00 AM to 10:00 PM and features something for everyone — from live local music and a bustling beer garden to the legendary SLU Community Fair and the crowd-favorite food trucks.
WHAT TO EXPECT:
- Live Music All Day on the Michelob Ultra Main Stage, including performances by Prom Date Mixtape, Lovely Colours, 90s Rewind, Hockey Teeth, and DJ A.S.I.A.
- Beer & Cocktail Garden featuring local favorites.
- SLU Community Fair showcasing 30+ local organizations, art activations, and businesses, plus the Kidder Mathews Community Stage of artists.
- Afternoon Yoga Session on the grass — open to all levels.
- Street Scramble throughout the SLU neighborhood with a scavenger hunt style game - open to individuals and groups!
Now in its 19th year, the SLU Block Party is the city's perfect family-friendly neighborhood bash — a one-day celebration of the people, flavors, and creativity that define Seattle's fastest-growing district.
WHEN:
Friday, August 8, 2025
11:00 AM – 10:00 PM
WHERE:
South Lake Union Discovery Center Lawn
101 Westlake Ave N, Seattle, WA 98109
Admission is free and open to all ages. Beer Garden proceeds benefit Immanuel Community Services.
For full schedule and details, visit www.slublockparty.com
