South Lake Union Block Party Returns This Friday, August 8 -- A Full Day of Free Fun in the Heart of Seattle

SEATTLE, Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Come early, stay late, let's block party! The South Lake Union Block Party returns this Friday, August 8, bringing an unforgettable day of music, food, community, and culture to the streets of South Lake Union. This free, all-ages event runs from 11:00 AM to 10:00 PM and features something for everyone — from live local music and a bustling beer garden to the legendary SLU Community Fair and the crowd-favorite food trucks.

WHAT TO EXPECT: