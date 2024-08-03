South Lake Union Block Party to Rock Seattle with Music, Food, and Fun, August 9

The South Lake Union Block Party will take place on August 9, 2024, from 11 AM to 10 PM, featuring live music, including headliner Nite Wave, food trucks, a beer and cocktail garden, and various community activities. This free event at the South Lake Union Discovery Center lawn celebrates the neighborhood's spirit and offerings.

SEATTLE, Aug. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The highly anticipated South Lake Union Block Party is set to bring the community together on Friday, August 9, 2024, from 11am to 10 PM. This vibrant event will take place at the South Lake Union Discovery Center lawn, and surrounding streets, featuring an eclectic mix of live music, urban adventuring, interactive art installations, and local business. The Block Party is a celebration of all things South Lake Union, offering free admission to attendees of all ages.

