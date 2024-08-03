South Lake Union Block Party to Rock Seattle with Music, Food, and Fun, August 9

The South Lake Union Block Party will take place on August 9, 2024, from 11 AM to 10 PM, featuring live music, including headliner Nite Wave, food trucks, a beer and cocktail garden, and various community activities. This free event at the South Lake Union Discovery Center lawn celebrates the neighborhood's spirit and offerings.
SEATTLE, Aug. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The highly anticipated South Lake Union Block Party is set to bring the community together on Friday, August 9, 2024, from 11am to 10 PM. This vibrant event will take place at the South Lake Union Discovery Center lawn, and surrounding streets, featuring an eclectic mix of live music, urban adventuring, interactive art installations, and local business. The Block Party is a celebration of all things South Lake Union, offering free admission to attendees of all ages.
Event Highlights:
- Live Music Performances: Enjoy performances by local bands, headlined by Nite Wave, the renowned 80s New Wave tribute band. Known for their energetic shows and nostalgic hits, Nite Wave has shared the stage with iconic artists like Billy Idol and Jane Wiedlin of The Go-Go's. Full Music Lineup
- Food and Drinks: Savor the diverse flavors from Seattle's food truck scene and relax in the expansive beer and cocktail garden adjacent to the Main Stage. Whether you're craving gourmet street food or a refreshing local brew, there's something for every palate.
- Community Fair: Explore the best of the SLU neighborhood as the Community Fair brings together local businesses and non-profit organizations making a difference in the community.
- Interactive Activities: From family-friendly lawn games to community art projects, there's no shortage of activities to engage and entertain attendees of all ages. Led by the new South Lake Union Street Scramble offering an urban exploration of the entire neighborhood, to a complimentary afternoon yoga session on the Main Stage, to games from Underdog Sports, this year's SLU Block Party offers a full schedule of fun.
"Now in its 18th year, the South Lake Union Block Party is a true celebration of all things SLU," says Phil Megenhardt, event director. "There is so much talent and passion in the South Lake Union neighborhood, from world-changing non-profits and arts education, to award-winning restaurants and shopping. We're excited to celebrate it all with SLU's biggest party of the year!"
For more details and a complete schedule of events for the South Lake Union Block Party, visit https://SLUBlockParty.com.
