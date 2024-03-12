South Routt Medical Center Health Service District automates bid distribution with the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System

Registered vendors can access bids, related documents, addendum and award information. Post this

The South Routt Medical Center Health Service District now has access to an extensive vendor pool, which helps to enhance competition. They are also able to boost productivity by saving time and effort without increasing distribution costs. The South Routt Medical Center Health Service District invites all current vendors not already registered on the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System to do so today by visiting http://www.bidnetdirect.com/colorado/southrouttmedicalcenter. Registered vendors can access bids and view all pertinent information provided such as addendums and awards all in one convenient spot. In addition, vendors have the option to upgrade their service to receive daily email alerts with matching bid opportunities, as well as advance notices for expiring term contracts.

"We are excited to join our fellow local agencies by being a part of the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System," stated Ken Rogers, District Manager of the South Routt Medical Center Health Service District. "We're able to monitor the whole bid process and see which vendors are interested in working with us. It also allows our vendors to seek out more business opportunities and have instant access to all the information we can provide."

Vendors may register on the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System: http://www.bidnetdirect.com/colorado/southrouttmedicalcenter. Vendors may also contact Bidnet Direct's vendor support team at 800-835-4603 option 2 with any questions regarding registration or the bid system.

Other local Colorado and Wyoming government agencies looking to switch from a manual bid process, please contact Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System for a demonstration of the no-cost sourcing solution.

About the South Routt Medical Center Health Service District:

The South Routt Medical Center offers comprehensive medical care in a relaxed setting. Our services include Family Medicine, Women's Health, Pediatric Care, Dental Care, Physical Therapy and in-house laboratory services. Located in the friendly community of Oak Creek, we accept all patients regardless of their ability to pay.

About Bidnet Direct:

Bidnet Direct, powered by mdf commerce, is a sourcing solution of regional purchasing groups available at no cost to local government agencies throughout the country. Bidnet Direct runs regional purchasing groups, including the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System, across all 50 states that are used by over 1,600 local governments. To learn more and have your government agency gain better transparency and efficiency in purchasing, please visit https://www.bidnetdirect.com/buyers

Media Contact

Bertrand Guignat, Bidnet Direct, 800-835-4603, [email protected], www.bidnetdirect.com

SOURCE Bidnet Direct