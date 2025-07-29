South Valley Academy Appoints Abelardo Batista as Executive Director Following National Search

Education has the power to transform not just individual lives, but entire communities. Post this

"We are thrilled to welcome Abelardo Batista as our new Executive Director to South Valley Academy," said Sasha Pellerin, Governing Council Member and South Valley Academy alum. "Our leadership choice reflects our deep commitment to equity, inclusion, and academic excellence - especially for our first-generation Latinx students. We look forward to the continued success of our school community and to building on SVA's legacy of empowerment, opportunity, and social justice."

With Batista's appointment, South Valley Academy is poised to deepen its commitment to academic excellence, service-learning initiatives, and strong family and community partnerships. Batista aims to build on the school's legacy of student-centered innovation and post secondary success.

"Education has the power to transform not just individual lives, but entire communities," said Batista. "At South Valley Academy, I see a place where that transformation is already underway - and I'm committed to building on that foundation to ensure every student feels seen, supported, and ready to thrive."

Batista will officially assume the role of Executive Director in July 2025.

About South Valley Academy

Founded in 1999, South Valley Academy is a college-preparatory public charter school serving the students of Albuquerque's South Valley. The school is committed to academic rigor, family engagement, and preparing all students for college and career success.

