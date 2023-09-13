South Walton Beaches Wine & Food Festival Donates $40,000 to Destin Charity Wine Auction Foundation Children's charities benefit from festival proceeds

"This donation will make a positive impact in the lives of many, and it is a privilege to work side by side to make a difference for kids who need so much," said Karah Fridley-Young, President of DCWAF. Tweet this

Destin Charity Wine Auction was held during the wine and food festival weekend and raised $3.4 million dollars for the charitable organizations that address hunger, homelessness, abuse, and physical and mental challenges for thousands of children in Northwest Florida communities.

South Walton Beaches Wine & Food Festival took place April 27-30, 2023, in Grand Boulevard at Sandestin®, a mixed-use development located along South Walton's picturesque Northwest Florida beaches. More than 600 wines and spirits, poured by dozens of noted national and international wine and spirits celebrities, highlighted the festival. The Savor South Walton Culinary Village and Tasting Seminars featuring visiting celebrities were showcased. Entertainment at the festival was provided by the Casey Kearney Band and DJ Pinke.

Festival founding partners include Destin Charity Wine Auction Foundation, Visit South Walton Tourist Development Council, Florida Restaurant & Lodging Association and VISIT FLORIDA, Hilton Sandestin Beach Golf Resort & Spa, Wine World of Northwest Florida and Grand Boulevard at Sandestin®. Hyatt Place Sandestin at Grand Boulevard, Courtyard by Marriott Sandestin at Grand Boulevard and Residence Inn by Marriott Sandestin at Grand Boulevard are the Official Lodging Partners of the festival. Rowland Publishing Inc. is the Official Media Sponsor of the festival.

Many thanks to our special culinary guests, including Chef Max Morrison, Culinary Director, The Craft Bar, The Wine Bar, and South Walton Beaches Wine & Food Festival; Chef Yoshie Eddings, Harbor Docks; Chef Princeton McDonald, Barefoot's Beachside Bar & Grill, at Hilton Sandestin Beach Golf Resort & Spa; and Rinske Working Cows Dairy, Slocomb, AL.

Additional South Walton participating restaurants included Louie Louie; The Perfect Pig; Cabana Café; Slick Lips Seafood & Oyster House; Beach Camp and Ernie's Hot Dogs and Freddie's Southern Eats.

Grand Boulevard participating restaurants included Emeril's Coastal; Black Bear Bread Company; everkrisp; Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Bar; Grimaldi's Coal Brick Oven Pizzeria; Kilwin's Chocolates, Fudge & Ice Cream; P.F. Chang's China Bistro; Tommy Bahama's Restaurant & Bar; The Wine Bar, and The Bistro at the Courtyard Marriott Sandestin at Grand Boulevard.

South Walton Beaches Wine & Food Festival is indebted to the festival long-time and new sponsors, including BankPlus; Silver Sands Premium Outlets; Publix Super Market; Vintage Sign & Lights; RCI Landscaping; McCaskill & Company; Fisher Brown Bottrell Insurance; McKibbon Hospitality; Culligan Water; Sowal.com; VIP Destin Magazine; Beach Better and Coastal Accounting.

The 2024 South Walton Beaches Wine & Food Festival takes place April 25-28

